DUBAI, Sept 3 Beaten-down bourses in the United
Arab Emirates rose in early trade on Thursday, while other Gulf
markets moved little as the Brent oil price stabilised just
above $50 per barrel.
Oil edged down on Thursday morning because of an unexpected
build in U.S. crude inventories and a stronger U.S. dollar, but
Brent remained above $50, stronger than it was when most
Gulf stock markets closed on Wednesday.
Wall Street posted a near 2 percent gain overnight and
spread betters expect major European bourses to rise as well.
Dubai's bourse, which had suffered the most among
Gulf markets from recent volatility and tumbled 4.1 percent in
the two previous days, was the top gainer on Thursday morning
and rose 1.8 percent.
Property-related stocks were the main supports, with
heavyweight developer Emaar Properties up 3.2 percent
and its competitor DAMAC gaining 2.1 percent.
Mortgage lender Amlak Finance jumped 3.1 percent.
Abu Dhabi's market rose 1.0 percent with gains across
the board.
Business activity growth in the United Arab Emirates'
non-oil private sector accelerated in August to a six-month
high, a corporate survey showed on Thursday.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, indexes in Oman and Qatar
were nearly flat, while Kuwait slipped 0.1
percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Keith Weir)