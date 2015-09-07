DUBAI, Sept 7 Gulf equity markets edged up in early trade on Monday, despite weaker oil and a fresh sell-off in China, and Dubai led gains as investors bid up property stocks, hoping that companies would announce positive news at an annual industry exhibition.

Dubai's index rose 1.2 percent with developer DAMAC , the most traded stock, jumping 2.0 percent and the runner-up, builder Arabtec, surging 3.8 percent.

The Cityscape property exhibition and conference opened in Dubai on Monday; companies in the sector have traditionally used it to announce new projects and contract awards.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi climbed 0.4 percent as telecommunications firm Etisalat rose 1.1 percent, extending gains after it announced on Sunday that it would open its shares to foreign and institutional investment from Sept. 15.

Qatar's bourse added 0.6 percent with most stocks positive, Oman was up 0.1 percent and Kuwait's market edged up 0.5 percent.

Kuwait Food Co (Americana) surged 4.7 percent after Bloomberg reported that Singapore's Temasek Holdings had teamed up with Saudi Arabia's Savola Group to bid for the firm in a deal that could be worth $4-5 billion. A series of potential suitors has been looking at Americana for more than a year, so far without result. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)