DUBAI, Sept 8 Gulf stock markets moved little in
early trade on Tuesday as Brent oil was relatively steady, while
global equities remained volatile.
Dubai's index was nearly flat with a roughly equal
split between gainers and losers.
Engineering and construction firm Drake and Scull
rose 1.3 percent after announcing on Tuesday it had won 96.1
million dirhams ($26.2 million) in contracts in Abu Dhabi and
Kuwait.
Conglomerate Dubai Investments climbed 1.0 percent
after presenting its Mirdif Hills project, a mixed-use
residential, commercial and retail development in Dubai spread
across 3 million square feet; it provided no financial
information, however.
Abu Dhabi's bourse slipped 0.1 percent in mixed
trade, while Qatar edged down 0.2 percent, largely
because of petrochemicals giant Industries Qatar which
fell 1.4 percent.
Markets in Oman and Kuwait slipped 0.08 and
0.2 percent respectively.
