DUBAI, Sept 9 Gulf stock markets rose in early
trade on Wednesday, tracking oil prices and global shares which
rallied hard on Japanese tax cut hopes and a rebound in China.
Japan's Nikkei soared 7.7 percent, its biggest single-day
gain since October 2008, apparently galvanized by comments from
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who said the government aimed to lower
the corporate tax rate by a cumulative 3.3 percentage points
over two years.
MSCI's emerging markets index jumped 2.5 percent
and Brent oil edged up towards $50 per barrel.
Dubai's index jumped 2.5 percent with most stocks
positive. Mortgage lender Amlak Finance surged 4.7
percent and was the most traded stock.
Abu Dhabi's bourse rose 2.2 percent in another broad
rally and Qatar climbed 1.0 percent.
Markets in Kuwait and Oman rose 0.6 and 0.2
percent respectively.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Hugh Lawson)