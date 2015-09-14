DUBAI, Sept 14 Gulf stock markets fell early on
Monday after oil prices fell again and Chinese equities dropped
on poor economic data.
Brent crude was down 0.6 percent at $47.83 per barrel by
0543 GMT, while China's CSI300 index and Shanghai
Composite Index fell about 3 percent after growth in
investment and factory output missed forecasts in August.
China is one of the main destinations for exports from the
Gulf, both of crude oil and products such as petrochemicals, and
its weakness may hurt economies in the region.
Dubai's index fell 1.5 percent and most stocks were
in the red. Mortgage lender Amlak Finance once again
topped trading volume, dropping 3.4 percent.
The stock had more than tripled in price within weeks when
it resumed trading in June after a six-year suspension but
analysts described the trade as purely speculative.
Abu Dhabi's index slid 1.0 percent and energy firm
Dana Gas fell 1.9 percent.
Qatar's bourse was down 0.8 percent, also sliding
broadly. Petrochemicals heavyweight Industries Qatar
dropped 2.0 percent. Kuwait's index slipped 0.06
percent, while Oman's market was nearly flat.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Heavens)