DUBAI, June 21 Gulf stock markets were trading within a narrow range early on Sunday with activity depressed because of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Dubai's main index edged down 0.5 percent. Amlak , which has swung wildly since it resumed trading this month after a multi-year suspension due to debt restructuring, fell 2.0 percent and was Dubai's most heavily traded stock by a large margin.

Dubai Parks and Resorts slipped 1.6 percent, though it remained up 76 percent from early February levels.

Abu Dhabi's market edged up 0.3 percent solely because of First Gulf Bank, which gained 0.7 percent.

Qatar's market was almost flat although United Development gained 1.4 percent to 24.28 riyals, testing technical resistance on its May peak of 24.35 riyals. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)