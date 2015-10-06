DUBAI Oct 6 Gulf stock markets consolidated in
quiet trade with no clear direction early on Tuesday as concern
about weak oil prices and tightening bank sector liquidity
offset a positive global market environment.
Foreign equity markets were higher because of talk that the
U.S. central bank would further delay any monetary tightening.
But banking liquidity across the Gulf is already tightening
because of lower government oil revenues; after hovering around
0.10 percent for over two years, the United Arab Emirates'
overnight interbank rate has shot up as high as 0.46
percent in the past several weeks.
Dubai's stock index was 0.1 percent higher after an
hour of trade with blue chip Emaar Properties up 1.2
percent but second-tier real estate stocks sluggish.
Apartment prices in Dubai have fallen 11 percent in the past
12 months and will decline further because of tighter
regulations, rising inflation and a strong United Arab Emirates
currency, industry consultants JLL said in a report on Tuesday.
The most heavily traded stock in Dubai, GFH Financial
, added 0.7 percent after the company reported further
progress in settling its debts; it said it had repaid a further
$37.5 million, leaving it with $137 million of outstanding debt.
Abu Dhabi's stock index was flat with five of the 10
most heavily traded stocks unchanged, while Qatar's index
edged up 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Ralph Boulton)