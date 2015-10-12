DUBAI Oct 12 Oil-related shares rose in Qatar
early on Monday but most stocks in the Gulf were quiet with few
new incentives to trade.
Brent oil edged up a further 0.7 percent to $53.0 a
barrel in early Asian trade on Monday, extending a strong
rebound since last week. Gulf oil officials sounded bullish at a
conference in Kuwait on Sunday evening, and Qatar's energy
minister declared the oil price had bottomed out.
This helped Qatari drilling rig provider Gulf International
Services climb 2.3 percent and Qatar Fuel Co
gain 1.9 percent on Monday. Most of the Qatar market moved
little, however, with the index up 0.3 percent.
Dubai's stock index edged down 0.03 percent
although commodities shipper Gulf Navigation added 3.1
percent.
Abu Dhabi's index was flat but Agthia Group
rose 0.5 percent after saying it had agreed to acquire three
small companies involved in water bottling and purification in
Dubai and Oman.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)