DUBAI Oct 18 Gulf stock markets edged up early
on Sunday in response to a positive global trend, though trading
volumes were moderate.
The Dubai index climbed 0.5 percent as the most
heavily traded stock, GFH Financial, added 2.0 percent.
The company said it had agreed to acquire an industrial real
estate portfolio in the United States in a deal worth $125
million -- potentially a fresh sign that it is putting its debt
restructurings behind it.
Abu Dhabi gained 0.4 percent as telecommunications
blue chip Etisalat, which has gained 22 percent since
late August, added 1.0 percent to 15.30 dirhams.
Five analysts rate the stock a "buy" or "strong buy" and
four a "hold"; their median target price is 14.60 dirhams,
according to Thomson Reuters data. The company opened its shares
to buying by foreign and institutional investors on Sept. 15 and
may eventually become part of MSCI's emerging market index.
Qatar edged up 0.2 percent as Barwa Real Estate
climbed 1.5 percent.
