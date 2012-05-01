LONDON May 1 Independent merchant bank Beaufort
International Associates has acquired a 9.9 percent stake in
London-based stockbroker HB Markets, formerly known as Hoodless
Brennan, with a view to taking a majority interest.
Beaufort said the purchase is the first stage in a series of
strategic developments for the group.
Subject to regulatory approval, Beaufort said it is intended
that this stake in HB Markets will eventually be increased to 51
percent.
John Brennan, currently a non-executive director of Beaufort
and previously a director and co-founder of Hoodless Brennan,
will become chairman of HB Markets. Tim Chandler will also
rejoin the HB Markets board.
The move follows on from the appointment of Jonathan
Townsend, a former vice chairman of ABN Amro Hoare Govett, as
chairman of Beaufort.
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Greg Mahlich)