Nov 16 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

TYCO INTERNATIONAL LTD, $46.10, up 0.68 percent

The industrial conglomerate reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday amid higher sales and margins in its security systems business.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, $32.31, down 1.19 percent

The company plans next year to issue U.S. commercial mortgage securities backed by defaulted loans, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

PEABODY ENERGY, $39.50, down 0.65 percent

The company acquired 90 percent of its Australian takeover target, Macarthur Coal, allowing the U.S. coal miner to compulsorily buy the remaining shares and increase its offer to A$4.9 billion ($4.98 billion).

DELL INC, $15.27, down 2.3 percent

The company's quarterly revenue just missed Wall Street estimates, and the world's No. 3 personal computer maker on Tuesday warned that full-year revenue could be hurt by an industrywide shortage of hard drives.

WAL-MART STORES INC,$57.34, down 0.21 percent

The company's quarterly profit growth missed Wall Street expectations on Tuesday as the economy continues to weigh on customers at Walmart U.S., by far the company's largest division.

CITIGROUP, $27.66, down 1.3 percent

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, $6.08, down 0.8 percent

Woori Bank is preparing to sue Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Royal Bank of Scotland over losses on as much as $300 million in derivatives investments, a spokesman of the South Korean bank said, in the latest legal salvo against large banks that sold risky debt.

PEPSICO INC, Tuesday close $64.50

Workers at five of the company's bottling plants in China launched protests against possible job loses, demanding compensation for breach of contract following acquisition of the plants by Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday.

AUTODESK INC, $35.10, up 3.11 percent

On Tuesday, the design software maker's third-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates on strong demand across all its geographies.

VELTI PLC $9, up 2.9 percent

The mobile marketing company on Tuesday said it bought UK's privately held Mobile Interactive Group (MIG) to expand its markets and technology holdings.

SUNTRUST BANKS INC Tuesday close $18.47

Chief Executive Bill Rogers will become chairman of the board at the start of 2012, the Atlanta-based regional lender said on Tuesday.

AMTECH SYSTEMS INC $9.40, down 9.35 percent

The solar equipment supplier on Tuesday forecast a loss in the current quarter citing weak revenue and higher research and development costs.

ATLAS PIPELINE PARTNERS, Tuesday close $35.41

The company will build another natural gas processing unit at its west Texas plant to accommodate increased gas production from the Permian Basin, it said on Tuesday.

SWIFT ENERGY CO Tuesday close $30.15

The oil and gas company on Tuesday said production will increase by up to 25 percent next year as it ramps up spending on drilling activity in the Eagle Ford shale and the Olmos sands in South Texas.

AMAZON.COM INC $216.11, down 0.8 percent

The company's Kindle Fire tablet computer uses components from Texas Instruments, Samsung, LG and Hynix Semiconductor, according to repair firm iFixit, which cracked the device open on Tuesday.

SOTHEBY'S, Tuesday close $31.75

A huge yellow diamond known as the "Sun-Drop Diamond" sold for 11.28 million Swiss francs or $12.36 million, a world record for a yellow diamond, at an auction on Tuesday, the company said.

CENTURY ALUMINUM CO, Tuesday close $11.08

The company said that Logan Kruger, its CEO since December 2005, resigned and filed a lawsuit against the aluminum producer, alleging a breach of contract and wrongful termination.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC $13.48, down 1.17 percent

The teen apparel retailer named Levi Strauss executive Robert Hanson as chief executive on Tuesday, replacing Jim O'Donnell, who is retiring.

RESEARCH IN MOTION LTD, $19.50, up 1.93 percent

Goldman Sachs raises the company's stock to "neutral" from "sell".

CONOCOPHILLIPS, $71.71, down 0.39 percent

The company plans to sell its interest in two U.S. pipeline companies for $2 billion as part of its strategy to shed assets it no longer considers strategic, it said on Wednesday. (Compiled by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore)