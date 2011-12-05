Dec 5 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:

AFFYMAX, Friday close $5.25, up 31 pct on Nasdaq

U.S. FDA staff review Affymax Inc's Peginesatide to treat anemia associated with chronic renal failure in dialysis patients.

TALEO, Friday close $32.96, up 13 pct on Nasdaq

Shares of the recruitment-software maker rose two days after Germany's SAP announced a $3.4 billion bid for its rival SuccessFactors. Brokerage firm BMO Capital also upgraded Taleo's shares on Monday, citing similar reasons.

L&L ENERGY, Friday close $2.97, up 8 pct on Nasdaq

The U.S.-based company with coal mining and distribution businesses in China said its subsidiary signed an agreement with China Chengtong Metal Corporation (CCMC) to jointly sell one million tons of coal in China during 2012.

ENTERGY CORP, Friday close $69.64, up 5 pct on NYSE

The company said on Monday it will divest and merge its electric transmission business with ITC Holdings in a $1.78 billion deal, as the No.2 U.S. nuclear power plant operator looks to cut debt.

METLIFE, Friday close $31.76, up 3 pct on NYSE

The life insurer expects operating earnings to rise as much as 7 percent in 2012, it said on Monday.

RESEARCH IN MOTION, Friday close $16.77, down 2 pct on Nasdaq

At least four brokerages slashed their price targets on the BlackBerry maker's U.S.-listed stock, after it warned of lower profit amid falling sales and an inventory pile up of its PlayBook tablet.

DOLLAR GENERAL ; Friday close $39.94; up 1 pct on NYSE

The discount retailer raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook after posting a quarterly profit above expectations on strong sales of food items.