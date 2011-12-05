Traders keep oil in Asian storage for later sale, undermine OPEC supply cuts
Dec 5 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:
SUCCESSFACTORS, $39.68, up 51 pct
On Saturday, SAP announced its $3.4 billion takeover of the web-based services company to help it keep up with peers in the frenzied race for cloud-computing business.
TALEO, $40.43, up 22 pct
Shares of the recruitment-software maker rose two days after Germany's SAP announced a $3.4 billion bid for its rival SuccessFactors. Brokerage firm BMO Capital also upgraded Taleo's shares on Monday, citing similar reasons.
AFFYMAX, $6.30, up 20 pct
U.S. FDA staff review Affymax Inc's Peginesatide to treat anemia associated with chronic renal failure in dialysis patients.
L&L ENERGY, $3.14, up 5.7 pct
The U.S.-based company with coal mining and distribution businesses in China said its subsidiary signed an agreement with China Chengtong Metal Corporation (CCMC) to jointly sell one million tons of coal in China during 2012.
ENTERGY CORP, $72.60, up 4.25 pct
The company said on Monday it will divest and merge its electric transmission business with ITC Holdings in a $1.78 billion deal, as the No.2 U.S. nuclear power plant operator looks to cut debt.
METLIFE, $33.48, up 5.4 pct
The life insurer expects operating earnings to rise as much as 7 percent in 2012, it said on Monday.
RESEARCH IN MOTION, $16.99, up 1.3 pct on Nasdaq
At least four brokerages slashed their price targets on the BlackBerry maker's U.S.-listed stock, after it warned of lower profit amid falling sales and an inventory pile up of its PlayBook tablet.
