April 17 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:
GOOGLE INC $612.77, up 1 pct
ORACLE CORP $28.82, up 0.64 pct
An Oracle attorney cited emails between top executives at
Google as prime evidence that Google took its intellectual
property to gain an edge in the lucrative smartphone market, at
the start of a high stakes trial between the two tech giants.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON $63.69, down 0.45 pct
The company reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit, but revenue fell slightly on anemic sales of medical
devices and consumer medicines -- businesses that have been hit
by costly recalls in the past two years.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 118.11, up 0.3 pct
The company reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings
thanks to aggressive cost-cutting and strong investment banking
and trading revenues, and the Wall Street bank raised its
dividend.
COCA-COLA CO, $73.80, up 2 pct
The company reported higher-than-expected quarterly results
on Tuesday after the world's largest soft drink maker sold more
beverages.
YAHOO INC $14.94, up 1 pct
The company hired PayPal's former head of products to help
oversee its newly-formed commerce group, as the Web pioneer
looks for new ways to reignite growth.
IBM CORP $205.01, up 1 pct
A Toshiba Corp unit said on Tuesday it plans to buy
IBM Corp's point-of-sale terminal business for $850 million,
aiming to secure clients such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and
Toys "R" Us Inc in a global push.
COMERICA INC $31.91, up 3 pct
The U.S. regional bank posted a higher first-quarter profit
as it earned more money from its core banking operations, and
said it is considering a 50 percent increase in dividend.
SRS LABS INC $9.45, up 38 pct
DTS INC $31.02, 4 pct
Audio technology company DTS Inc said it will buy SRS Labs
in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $148 million including
acquired cash, to expand its portfolio of audio-related patents
and trademarks.
MCMORAN EXPLORATION CO $8.97, up 3 pct
The oil and natural gas company posted a
narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss helped by a 30 percent
cut in expenses.
TEEKAY TANKERS $5.93, up 9 pct
Shares of Teekay Tankers rose as much as 11 percent
on Tuesday after the company said it will buy 13 vessels from
its parent Teekay Corp for $455 million, helping the
company focus on product tankers.