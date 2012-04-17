April 17 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:
GOOGLE INC $612.65, up 1 pct
ORACLE CORP $29.31, up 2 pct
Oracle Corp is trying to obtain a share of Android by
asserting its intellectual property rights even though it had
nothing to do with the development of the smartphone operating
system, an attorney for Google said in court.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON $63.88, down 0.15 pct
The company reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit, but revenue fell slightly on anemic sales of medical
devices and consumer medicines -- businesses that have been hit
by costly recalls in the past two years.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 118.52, up 1 pct
The company surprised Wall Street on Tuesday, reporting
better-than-expected profit and dialing back risk-taking in ways
that are uncharacteristic for the traditionally aggressive
investment bank.
COCA-COLA CO, $74.41, up 3 pct
The company posted higher-than-expected quarterly results
after it sold more beverages, even in developed markets with
economic challenges, fueling hopes that conditions are
improving.
FIRST SOLAR INC $23.27, up 12 pct
The company said it would cut production of its thin-film
solar panels and slash 2,000 jobs, or about 30 percent of its
workforce, as the largest U.S. solar maker speeds up its
cost-cutting efforts to keep pace with steep declines in panel
prices.
FEDEX CORP $90.42, up 3 pct
The company said on Tuesday it is in talks to possibly buy
French express company TATEX, less than two weeks after
announcing plans to buy family-owned Polish shipping company
Opek Sp. Z o.o.
EXXON MOBIL CORP $85.49, up 2 pct
A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday reversed a decision by the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that had ruled a crude oil
pipeline in the central United States owned by Exxon Mobil Corp
had market power, and thus the rates it charged had to be
capped.
YAHOO INC $15.13, up 2 pct
The company hired PayPal's former head of products to help
oversee its newly-formed commerce group, as the Web pioneer
looks for new ways to reignite growth.
IBM CORP $206.31, up 2 pct
A Toshiba Corp unit said on Tuesday it plans to buy
IBM Corp's point-of-sale terminal business for $850 million,
aiming to secure clients such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and
Toys "R" Us Inc in a global push.
COMERICA INC $31.79, up 3 pct
The U.S. regional bank posted a higher first-quarter profit
as it earned more money from its core banking operations, and
said it is considering a 50 percent increase in dividend.
SRS LABS INC $9.42, up 37 pct
DTS INC $30.53, up 3 pct
Audio technology company DTS Inc said it will buy SRS Labs
in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $148 million including
acquired cash, to expand its portfolio of audio-related patents
and trademarks.
MCMORAN EXPLORATION CO $9.13, up 5 pct
The oil and natural gas producer posted a fourth-quarter
loss and forecast a 28 percent fall in full-year output, as it
struggles to start commercial production from a new well in the
Gulf of Mexico.
TEEKAY TANKERS $5.87, up 8 pct
Shares of Teekay Tankers rose as much as 11 percent
on Tuesday after the company said it will buy 13 vessels from
its parent Teekay Corp for $455 million, helping the
company focus on product tankers.
WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC $43.98, up 10 pct
The company forecast an adjusted quarterly profit above
analysts' estimates, helped primarily by an increase in
pharmaceutical packaging sales.