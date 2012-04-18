April 18 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, Tuesday close $121,310
The company's Chief Executive Warren Buffett said he has
stage 1 prostate cancer but his condition "is not remotely
life-threatening or even debilitating in any meaningful way."
HALLIBURTON CO, Tuesday close $32.66, up 2 pct
premarket
The world's second-largest oilfield services company on
Wednesday reported higher quarterly profit as North American
revenue reached a record high.
PFIZER INC, Tuesday close $22.31
Nestle, the world's biggest food group, is closing
in on a deal to buy Pfizer's infant nutrition business for up to
$10 billion to boost its business in China and extend its lead
in the world of formula milk for babies, sources familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday.
SXC HEALTH SOLUTIONS, Tuesday close $80.26, up 9
pct premarket
CATALYST HEALTH SOLUTIONS, Tuesday close $63.54, up
31 pct premarket
SXC Health said it will buy pharmacy benefit manager
Catalyst Health for about $4.4 billion in cash and stock to
expand its presence in the business of paying and processing
prescription drug claims.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, Tuesday close $23.80
The company said on Wednesday that its first-quarter profit
declined slightly as its foreign exchange revenue slid 21
percent from year-ago levels.
TEXTRON INC, Tuesday close $27.65
The diversified U.S. manufacturer posted
stronger-than-expected results for the first quarter, benefiting
from a renewed demand for business aircraft and helicopters.
STARBUCKS CORP, Tuesday close $58.66
The company has ambitious expansion plans in China, but like
any big new emerging market there are teething problems, not
least of which is that customers love it so much they stay for
hours and hours and sometimes don't even buy a drink.
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, Tuesday close $63.41
The company posted a lower first-quarter profit but managed
to beat analysts' expectations, helped by a fall in provision
for credit losses.
FIRST CASH FINANCIAL SERVICES, Tuesday close
$42.17
The company raised its full-year earnings forecast after the
pawn and payday lender posting a quarterly profit ahead of
analysts' estimates, helped by increases in merchandise sales
and pawn loan fees.
POLARIS INDUSTRIES, Tuesday close $73.13, up 5 pct
premarket
The company's profit beat analysts' estimates for at least
the ninth straight quarter as more people bought its rugged
off-road vehicles used in farms and thrill-seeking sports, and
the all-terrain vehicle maker raised its full-year outlook.
COMMERCIAL METALS CO, Tuesday close $14.89
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn cut his stake in Commercial
Metals three months after dropping a $1.73 billion buyout offer.
CAMERON INTERNATIONAL CORP, Tuesday close $50.11
The company will buy the drilling equipment business of TTS
Energy division from Norway's TTS Group ASA in a $270
million all-cash deal, expanding its offerings to cash in on
rising oil and gas exploration.
THQ INC, Tuesday close $0.45, up 38 pct premarket
The company expects to lose less money in the fourth quarter
than it had previously forecast, helped by strong sales of its
video games Saints Row: The Third and UFC Undisputed 3.