April 20 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:

NOVO NORDISK, Thursday close $150.04

The Danish drugmaker rejected a consumer advocacy group's complaint about its big-selling diabetes drug Victoza as groundless and said it did not expect U.S. regulators to take any action.

MICROSOFT CORP, Thursday close $31.01, up 4 pct

The company beat Wall Street's profit forecast as personal computer sales held up better than expected, lifting its shares 2.5 percent after hours.

SCHLUMBERGER, Thursday close $69.80, up 2 pct

The world's largest oilfield services company reported a higher quarterly profit on Friday, slightly topping Wall Street forecasts on strong demand from deepwater drillers.

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, Thursday close $19.14, up 1 pct

The company reported first-quarter profit that topped analysts' expectations, helped by strong sales of jet engines and energy equipment, as well as profit growth at its finance arm.

JOHNSON CONTROLS, Thursday close $32.35, up 4 pct

The company, which makes batteries and interiors for the auto industry, reported higher second-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by new launches of seating and interior programs.

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP, Thursday close $75.27, up 2 pct

The company posted a bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly profit on Friday as the maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers trimmed costs to deal with some weakness in the United States.

IDEXX LABORATORIES INC, Thursday close $88.18

The company's profit beat market estimates for the seventh straight quarter, helped by higher revenue from its pets business, and the veterinary products maker raised its forecast for the full year.

DUPONT, Thursday close $52.61

DOW CHEMICAL, Thursday close $34.96

The companies are among chemical firms working with global automakers who are bracing for a crunch in production, after a German chemical plant explosion cut a chunk of supply of a nylon resin used in brake and fuel systems.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Thursday close $63.03

The U.S. healthcare conglomerate, which on Thursday secured EU clearance to purchase Swiss medical device maker Synthes Inc for about $21 billion, said it expects the deal to close in the current quarter.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, Thursday close $43.22

A federal judge has narrowed Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc's $8.6 billion lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co, potentially reducing how much creditors of what was once the fourth-largest U.S. investment bank may ultimately recover.