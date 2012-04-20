April 20 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:

NOVO NORDISK, $151.89, up 1.2 pct

The Danish drugmaker rejected a consumer advocacy group's complaint about its big-selling diabetes drug Victoza as groundless and said it did not expect U.S. regulators to take any action.

MICROSOFT CORP, $32.74, up 6 pct

Shares of the company rose more than 5 percent on Friday after the world's largest software maker reported a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street forecasts on better-than-expected sales of personal computers.

SCHLUMBERGER, $72.56, up 4 pct

The world's largest oilfield services company posted a quarterly profit that narrowly topped forecasts as business outside North America and in deepwater regions improved.

PFIZER INC, $22.69, up 2 pct

French food group Danone has raised its offer for Pfizer's infant nutrition business to close to $11 billion in an attempt to outbid rival Nestle NESN.VX, according to news website WanSquare.

US AIRWAYS GROUP, $9.28, down 3 pct

AMR Corp, the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, will be branded American Airlines in a proposed merger with smaller rival US Airways Group and continue to be based in Fort Worth, Texas, AMR's pilots union said in a letter to members.

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, $19.51, up 2 pct

The company topped Wall Street's profit and revenue forecasts for the first quarter, helped by strong demand for energy equipment and railroad locomotives.

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP, $17.74, down 1 pct

The company's chief executive officer or board, or both, should be replaced because of a growing debt pile, the opaque nature of the oil and gas company's finances and CEO Aubrey McClendon's "questionable" transactions with the company, Argus Research oil analyst Phil Weiss said on Friday.

MCDONALD CORP, $97.23, up 2 pct

The company reported higher quarterly profit on Friday, boosted by better-than-expected sales at established restaurants in the United States and its top revenue market of Europe.

IXIA INC, $12.70, up 13 pct

Shares of the company rose as much as 18 percent on Friday, after its quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations and the provider of testing products to telecom operators forecast second-quarter earnings above estimates.

RIVERBED TECHNOLOGY INC, $20.58, down 26 pct

The Network gear maker's shares lost more than a quarter of their value to become the top percentage loser on the Nasdaq after the company forecast a weak second quarter.

A.O. SMITH CORP, $47.46, up 7 pct

The heater maker raised its earnings outlook for the year and posted quarterly profit ahead of analysts' expectations on strong sales at its largest North American business, driving the company's shares to a life-high.

MANPOWERGROUP INC, $45.19, up 3 pct

The staffing services provider reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profit as good results in the Americas outside the United States and in its Asian and Middle East operations more than offset softness in its biggest market, France.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC, $59.86, up 3 pct

The industrial conglomerate reported higher quarterly results and raised its earnings forecast for the full year, saying growth in U.S. and high-growth markets was more than offsetting softness in Europe.

INGERSOLL RAND PLC, $41.27, up 3 pct

The company reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, helped by sales of industrial and home security products, but sales of home air conditioners fell and the company said it expects little lift from the U.S. housing market this year.

JOHNSON CONTROLS, $32.72, up 1 pct

The company, which makes batteries and interiors for the auto industry, reported higher quarterly earnings on Friday and projected full-year earnings toward the low end of its previous forecast.

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP, $76.77, up 2 pct

The company posted a bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly profit on Friday as the maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers trimmed costs, while strength in emerging markets mitigated some weakness in the United States.

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, $13.31, down 1 pct

GREAT WOLF RESORTS, $8.01, up 8 pct

The private equity firm raised its offer to acquire Great Wolf Resorts to $7.85 per share, above rival bidder KSL Capital Partners' most recent offer.

POPULAR INC, $1.89, up 4 pct

Puerto Rico's largest lender posted a quarterly profit above analyst estimates as its service fees grew.