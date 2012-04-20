April 20 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:
NOVO NORDISK, $151.89, up 1.2 pct
The Danish drugmaker rejected a consumer advocacy group's
complaint about its big-selling diabetes drug Victoza as
groundless and said it did not expect U.S. regulators to take
any action.
MICROSOFT CORP, $32.74, up 6 pct
Shares of the company rose more than 5 percent on Friday
after the world's largest software maker reported a quarterly
profit that beat Wall Street forecasts on better-than-expected
sales of personal computers.
SCHLUMBERGER, $72.56, up 4 pct
The world's largest oilfield services company posted a
quarterly profit that narrowly topped forecasts as business
outside North America and in deepwater regions improved.
PFIZER INC, $22.69, up 2 pct
French food group Danone has raised its offer for
Pfizer's infant nutrition business to close to $11 billion in an
attempt to outbid rival Nestle NESN.VX, according to news
website WanSquare.
US AIRWAYS GROUP, $9.28, down 3 pct
AMR Corp, the bankrupt parent of American
Airlines, will be branded American Airlines in a proposed merger
with smaller rival US Airways Group and continue to be based in
Fort Worth, Texas, AMR's pilots union said in a letter to
members.
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, $19.51, up 2 pct
The company topped Wall Street's profit and revenue
forecasts for the first quarter, helped by strong demand for
energy equipment and railroad locomotives.
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP, $17.74, down 1 pct
The company's chief executive officer or board, or both,
should be replaced because of a growing debt pile, the opaque
nature of the oil and gas company's finances and CEO Aubrey
McClendon's "questionable" transactions with the company, Argus
Research oil analyst Phil Weiss said on Friday.
MCDONALD CORP, $97.23, up 2 pct
The company reported higher quarterly profit on Friday,
boosted by better-than-expected sales at established restaurants
in the United States and its top revenue market of Europe.
IXIA INC, $12.70, up 13 pct
Shares of the company rose as much as 18 percent on Friday,
after its quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations and the
provider of testing products to telecom operators forecast
second-quarter earnings above estimates.
RIVERBED TECHNOLOGY INC, $20.58, down 26 pct
The Network gear maker's shares lost more than a quarter of
their value to become the top percentage loser on the Nasdaq
after the company forecast a weak second quarter.
A.O. SMITH CORP, $47.46, up 7 pct
The heater maker raised its earnings outlook for the year
and posted quarterly profit ahead of analysts' expectations on
strong sales at its largest North American business, driving the
company's shares to a life-high.
MANPOWERGROUP INC, $45.19, up 3 pct
The staffing services provider reported
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit as good results in the
Americas outside the United States and in its Asian and Middle
East operations more than offset softness in its biggest market,
France.
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC, $59.86, up 3 pct
The industrial conglomerate reported higher quarterly
results and raised its earnings forecast for the full year,
saying growth in U.S. and high-growth markets was more than
offsetting softness in Europe.
INGERSOLL RAND PLC, $41.27, up 3 pct
The company reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit
on Friday, helped by sales of industrial and home security
products, but sales of home air conditioners fell and the
company said it expects little lift from the U.S. housing market
this year.
JOHNSON CONTROLS, $32.72, up 1 pct
The company, which makes batteries and interiors for the
auto industry, reported higher quarterly earnings on Friday and
projected full-year earnings toward the low end of its previous
forecast.
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP, $76.77, up 2 pct
The company posted a bigger-than-expected increase in
quarterly profit on Friday as the maker of Kleenex tissues and
Huggies diapers trimmed costs, while strength in emerging
markets mitigated some weakness in the United States.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, $13.31, down 1 pct
GREAT WOLF RESORTS, $8.01, up 8 pct
The private equity firm raised its offer to acquire Great
Wolf Resorts to $7.85 per share, above rival bidder KSL Capital
Partners' most recent offer.
POPULAR INC, $1.89, up 4 pct
Puerto Rico's largest lender posted a quarterly profit above
analyst estimates as its service fees grew.