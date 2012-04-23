April 23 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:

WAL-MART STORES, Friday close $62.45, down 3 pct

Wal-Mart Stores shares were down 3.1 percent in early premarket trading on Monday following an article in the New York Times this weekend alleging that the world's largest retailer stymied an internal probe into bribery at its Mexican affiliate, Wal-Mart de Mexico.

B/E AEROSPACE, Friday close $44.80

The world's biggest supplier of aircraft cabin interiors, posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations, helped by strong sales in its key business segments.

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES, Friday close $64.05

The internet and network security provider reported higher first-quarter net profit that beat estimates, boosted by sales growth and new products.

PG&E CORP, Friday close $43.20

The company shut its 1122-megawatt Unit 1 at the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California on Saturday after a power snag.

JAKKS PACIFIC INC, Friday close $17.49

The toymaker said it will talk to suitor Oaktree Capital Management to pacify shareholders after rejecting a $20 per share offer last year.

CVR ENERGY, Friday close $30.08

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who is a step closer to buying the crude refiner CVR Energy, extended his tender offer through May 4 and said he would not actively seek a sale of the company if a buyer is not found within a go-shop period.

BANK OF HAWAII CORP, Friday close $47.63

The company's first-quarter profit handily beat Wall Street expectations as an improving economy helped the lender set aside less money to meet losses from bad loans.

GM, Friday close $23.60, down 1 pct

General Motors CEO Dan Akerson said on Monday that the company would expand its dealership network in China this year by about 600.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORP, Friday close $3.68, up 3 pct

The mortgage insurer posted a narrower first-quarter loss and said fewer Americans were struggling with their mortgage payments, sending its shares up 4 percent in pre-market trade.

HASBRO INC, Friday close $35.92

The second-largest U.S. toy company slipped to a loss in its seasonally weak second quarter as U.S. retailers exercised caution while stocking up on toys after a lackluster holiday selling season.

EATON CORP, Friday close $47.44

The diversified manufacturer reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday and raised its full-year forecast for the second time this year, saying U.S. markets were growing faster than it had predicted three months ago.

BEAM INC, Friday close $57.02

The company plans to buy Pinnacle vodka and Calico Jack rum for $605 million, the company said on Monday, as it seeks a foothold in the large, growing vodka category.

D.R. HORTON INC, Friday close $15.38, up 1 pct

The top U.S. homebuilder posted a jump in new orders for the third straight quarter and said it expected closings and profitability to be stronger in the second half.

XEROX CORP, Friday close $7.87

The company, best-known for its office copiers and printers, reported a lower quarterly net profit as revenue from its sales business declined 5 percent.