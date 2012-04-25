April 25 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

APPLE INC, Tuesday close $560.28, up 9 pct premarket

The company's shares surged more than 9 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company's quarterly profit overshot Wall Street estimates on better-than-expected iPhone sales, particularly in the greater China region.

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC, Tuesday close $48.66

The communications equipment maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by an 11 percent jump in sales to government customers, and forecast second-quarter results in line with estimates.

BANK OF AMERICA, Tuesday close $8.21

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which has suffered a wave of senior defections to rival UBS in recent weeks, hit back by hiring one of the Swiss bank's top executives, Alex Wilmot-Sitwell, on Wednesday.

NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC, Tuesday close $8.21, up 2 pct premarket

The company declared its first quarterly dividend on Wednesday, but said first-quarter net earnings declined due in part to lower U.S. trading volumes for stocks and derivatives.

CNH GLOBAL N.V., Tuesday close $44.08, up 3 pct premarket

The farm and construction equipment maker posted a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts' estimates on higher margins and strength in the North American agriculture market.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC, Tuesday close $52.74

The laboratory equipment maker reported a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit on Wednesday on increased sales of analytical instruments, and it slightly raised its full-year forecast.

PRAXAIR INC, Tuesday close $112.43

The industrial gas supplier posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher sales to customers in the chemical, energy and manufacturing industries in North America.

WELLPOINT INC, Tuesday close $70.76

The company reported a lower quarterly profit as membership fell, but the results topped Wall Street's target, and the health insurer raised its outlook.

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC, Tuesday close $36.05

The electronic bond trading platforms operator's quarterly profit rose but missed analysts' expectations by a cent, hurt by higher expenses.

ROCKWOOD HOLDINGS INC, Tuesday close $48.85, up 1 pct premarket

The specialty chemicals company's quarterly profit rose, helped by higher selling prices for its products and lower raw materials costs.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD, Tuesday close $34.50

The electronic connector maker previously called Tyco Electronics, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by its transport business that makes connectors for cars and planes.

AUTONATION INC, Tuesday close $33.58

The No. 1 U.S. auto retail group, posted better-than-expected earnings on Wednesday driven by a 10 percent increase in revenue due to strong new-vehicle sales, the company said.

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC, Tuesday close $78.02, up 1 pct premarket

The largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker, reported a higher quarterly profit and modest growth in its backlog of business and said it was confident demand from its energy-producing customers would remain strong through 2012.

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP, Tuesday close $70.06

The defense contractor reported an 8.7 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, citing slow government contract awards and a $67 million noncash adjustment to earnings from its European combat systems operations.

WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE, Tuesday close $47.11

The company reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, prompting the company to raise its full-year earnings outlook.

DANA HOLDING CORP, Tuesday close $13.90, up 5 pct premarket

The auto parts supplier posted a quarterly profit as demand for commercial and off-highway vehicles boosted sales, sending its shares up 4 percent before the bell.

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP, Tuesday close $60.17

The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a rise in sales in emerging markets like Asia and South America.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC, Tuesday close $50.36, up 4 pct premarket

The company reported a stronger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, saying the U.S. economy is on the mend, young customers are embracing its brand and it will ship more motorcycles this year than it had expected in January.

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP, Tuesday close $62.73

The defense contractor on Wednesday reported a 2 percent increase in profit from continuing operations in the first quarter, citing cost cutting across the company and a buy back of 4.4 million shares.

BOEING CO, Tuesday close $73.21, up 3 pct premarket

The world's largest aerospace and defense company, posted a higher quarterly net profit on Wednesday, helped by an increase in commercial airplane deliveries, and raised its earnings forecast for the year.