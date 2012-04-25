April 25 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:
APPLE INC, Tuesday close $560.28, up 9 pct
premarket
The company's shares surged more than 9 percent in premarket
trading on Wednesday after the company's quarterly profit
overshot Wall Street estimates on better-than-expected iPhone
sales, particularly in the greater China region.
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC, Tuesday close $48.66
The communications equipment maker reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by an 11 percent
jump in sales to government customers, and forecast
second-quarter results in line with estimates.
BANK OF AMERICA, Tuesday close $8.21
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which has suffered a wave of
senior defections to rival UBS in recent weeks, hit
back by hiring one of the Swiss bank's top executives, Alex
Wilmot-Sitwell, on Wednesday.
NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC, Tuesday close $8.21, up 2 pct
premarket
The company declared its first quarterly dividend on
Wednesday, but said first-quarter net earnings declined due in
part to lower U.S. trading volumes for stocks and derivatives.
CNH GLOBAL N.V., Tuesday close $44.08, up 3 pct
premarket
The farm and construction equipment maker posted a quarterly
profit that handily beat analysts' estimates on higher margins
and strength in the North American agriculture market.
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC, Tuesday close $52.74
The laboratory equipment maker reported a
higher-than-expected first-quarter profit on Wednesday on
increased sales of analytical instruments, and it slightly
raised its full-year forecast.
PRAXAIR INC, Tuesday close $112.43
The industrial gas supplier posted a better-than-expected
quarterly profit on higher sales to customers in the chemical,
energy and manufacturing industries in North America.
WELLPOINT INC, Tuesday close $70.76
The company reported a lower quarterly profit as membership
fell, but the results topped Wall Street's target, and the
health insurer raised its outlook.
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC, Tuesday close $36.05
The electronic bond trading platforms operator's quarterly
profit rose but missed analysts' expectations by a cent, hurt by
higher expenses.
ROCKWOOD HOLDINGS INC, Tuesday close $48.85, up 1
pct premarket
The specialty chemicals company's quarterly profit rose,
helped by higher selling prices for its products and lower raw
materials costs.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD, Tuesday close $34.50
The electronic connector maker previously called Tyco
Electronics, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on
Wednesday, helped by its transport business that makes
connectors for cars and planes.
AUTONATION INC, Tuesday close $33.58
The No. 1 U.S. auto retail group, posted
better-than-expected earnings on Wednesday driven by a 10
percent increase in revenue due to strong new-vehicle sales, the
company said.
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC, Tuesday close $78.02, up
1 pct premarket
The largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker, reported a higher
quarterly profit and modest growth in its backlog of business
and said it was confident demand from its energy-producing
customers would remain strong through 2012.
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP, Tuesday close $70.06
The defense contractor reported an 8.7 percent drop in
first-quarter profit on Wednesday, citing slow government
contract awards and a $67 million noncash adjustment to earnings
from its European combat systems operations.
WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE, Tuesday close $47.11
The company reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit, prompting the company to raise its full-year earnings
outlook.
DANA HOLDING CORP, Tuesday close $13.90, up 5 pct
premarket
The auto parts supplier posted a quarterly profit as demand
for commercial and off-highway vehicles boosted sales, sending
its shares up 4 percent before the bell.
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP, Tuesday close $60.17
The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results,
helped by a rise in sales in emerging markets like Asia and
South America.
HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC, Tuesday close $50.36, up 4 pct
premarket
The company reported a stronger-than-expected rise in
quarterly profit on Wednesday, saying the U.S. economy is on the
mend, young customers are embracing its brand and it will ship
more motorcycles this year than it had expected in January.
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP, Tuesday close $62.73
The defense contractor on Wednesday reported a 2 percent
increase in profit from continuing operations in the first
quarter, citing cost cutting across the company and a buy back
of 4.4 million shares.
BOEING CO, Tuesday close $73.21, up 3 pct premarket
The world's largest aerospace and defense company, posted a
higher quarterly net profit on Wednesday, helped by an increase
in commercial airplane deliveries, and raised its earnings
forecast for the year.