April 25 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

APPLE INC, $609.24, up 9 pct

Wall Street extended its love affair with Apple Inc as strong iPhone sales allayed concerns it was losing market share in the cut-throat smartphone market, with analysts again rushing to raise price targets on the shares of the world's most valuable company.

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC, $51.48, up 6 pct

The communications equipment maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a 11 percent jump in sales to government customers, and forecast second-quarter results in line with estimates.

BOEING CO, $7 5.95 , up 4 pct

The company turned in a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by increased commercial aircraft sales, while industry experts praised the company's effort to boost airplane production to meet rising demand. [I D :nL2E8FP1QO]

CATERPILLAR INC, $102.82, down 5 pct

Concerns about a slowdown in China and other key emerging markets overshadowed Caterpillar's better-than-expected rise in first-quarter profit, sending its shares down 5 percent during Wednesday's trading session.

ELI LILLY & CO, $40. 56 , up 2 pct

The company reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as its Zyprexa schizophrenia drug took a milder drubbing from generics than Wall Street feared, and other products, including its Cymbalta anti-depressant, showed double-digit sales growth.

CORNING INC, $14.1 0 , up 6 pct

The specialty glass maker reported a lower first-quarter profit but said it expected price declines in LCD glass to moderate significantly in the current quarter, sending shares up more than 5 percent on Wednesday.

MOSAIC CO, $53.36, up 4 pct

The company said it now expects fertilizer sales to be at the top end of a previously announced forecast.

LITHIA MOTORS INC, $26.40, up 6 pct

The auto dealer's quarterly profit beat market estimates as demand for new vehicles spurred sales, and the company raised its second-quarter earnings forecast.

OWENS CORNING, $3 3.10 , down 4 pct

The building materials maker reported a first-quarter loss as it took charges related to cost reductions, including facility closures in Europe.

ICONIX BRAND GROUP INC, $14.56, down 14 pct

The company, which licenses shoe and clothing brands to retailers and manufacturers, reported lower-than-expected quarterly results as sales fell, prompting the company to cut its full-year forecast.

HESS CORP < HES.N >, $51.38, down 7 pct

The company started up its rail shipment facility in April that moves 25,000 barrels-per-day of Bakken crude oil out of North Dakota to a terminal in St. James, Louisiana, company officials said in their earnings conference call on Wednesday. [ID: nL2E8FP78I]

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD, $16.80, up 5 pct

Nabors Industries, owner of the world's largest land-drilling fleet, expects its hydraulic fracturing business to weather this year better than others as the market squeezes out excess pressure pumping supply.

W.R. GRACE & CO, $5 8.21 , up 5 pct

The c hemicals maker 's quarterly profit jumped 12 percent and beat analysts' estimates on higher pricing of its products and a jump in sales in emerging markets.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC < TMO.N >, $54.88, up 4 pct

The l aboratory equipment maker reported a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit on Wednesday on increased sales of analytical instruments. [I D:nL2E8FP0YU]

CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORP, $56.06, up 7 pct

The titanium alloys maker posted quarterly earnings that beat analysts' estimates and forecast a 70 percent rise in its full-year operating profit as growth in the aerospace sector continues to drive demand.

PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP, $23.39, up 5 pct

The business software maker said it will sell 10 non-core product lines and cut about 10 to 15 percent of its workforce.

RPC INC, $9.77, up 5 pct

The company's quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates on higher oil-directed drilling, but the oilfield services and equipment provider continued to flag concerns over declining gas-focused drilling.

ROCKWOOD HOLDINGS INC, $5 3 , up 8 pct

Rockwood Holdings continued its run of market-topping earnings as the specialty chemicals company was able to pass on increased raw material prices to customers in the form of price hikes.

ZIPCAR INC < ZIP.O >, $12.55, down 9 pct

The company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss on higher membership, but the U.S. car-sharing industry leader forecast second-quarter revenue below market estimates. [ID :nL3E8FP9HV]

DANA HOLDING CORP, $15.14, up 9 pct

The auto parts supplier posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations as demand for commercial and off-highway vehicles boosted sales, and the company declared a second-quarter dividend.

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP, $63.72, up 6 pct

The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a rise in sales in emerging markets like Asia and South America.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC, $52. 91 , up 5 pct

The company reported a stronger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, saying U.S. consumer finances are on the mend, young riders are embracing its brand and it will ship more motorcycles this year than it had expected in January.

DELTA AIR LINES INC, $10.34, down 1 pct

The company reported a quarterly operating loss, but said it expects profits for the current second quarter and full year despite higher fuel costs.

NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC, $25.12, down 1 pct

The company declared its first quarterly dividend on Wednesday, but said first-quarter net earnings declined due in part to lower U.S. trading volumes for stocks and derivatives.