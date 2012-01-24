Jan 24 Some U.S. stocks to watch on
Tuesday:
MCDONALD'S CORP $99.26, down 2 pct
The world's biggest hamburger chain reported quarterly
profit that beat analysts' estimates, as sales, which were
already outpacing competitors, picked up strength in December.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON $65.21, up 0.32 pct
The diversified healthcare company reported
better-than-expected quarterly earnings but took big charges for
product recalls, and forecast 2012 earnings below analysts'
estimates amid continuing weak U.S. sales and the negative
impact of the stronger dollar.
TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC $58.98, down 2 pct
The insurer reported a smaller profit for the fourth
quarter, as it released less money from its reserves than a year
earlier, though it also reported its biggest rate increases in
eight years as the industry returned to pricing power.
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS $37.47, down 2 pct
The company posted a quarterly loss due to a non-cash
pension charge and high costs from strong sales of the Apple Inc
iPhone.
COACH INC $67.42, up 5 pct
The upscale leather goods maker posted higher-than-expected
profit and sales for the holiday quarter, helped by its growing
favor with male shoppers.
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP $71.22, down 3 pct
The company posted a smaller-than-expected rise in adjusted
quarterly profit on Tuesday as cost cuts and a lower share count
were not enough to overcome soft demand in businesses such as
North American diapers and some higher costs.
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC, $32.86, down 1 pct
The chip maker reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter
chip sales as customers in a broad array of industries
replenished depleted inventories.
DUPONT, $48.98, down 1 pct
The company's quarterly revenue missed Wall Street
expectations as a sharp drop in demand, especially for solar and
electronic materials, offset higher prices.
BAKER HUGHES, $46.20, down 3 pct
The oilfield services provider missed analysts' estimate as
quarterly profit dropped 6 percent, hurt by a rise in costs and
issues at its pressure pumping business.
SPX CORP, $69.01, up 4 pct
The diversified manufacturer plans to sell its automotive
service business to Germany's Robert Bosch GmbH for
$1.15 billion in cash as it looks to focus on its core flow
technology segment.
EMC CORP $24.44, up 4 pct
The world's biggest maker of corporate data storage
equipment reported quarterly earnings and revenue ahead of Wall
Street forecasts.
HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC
The U.S. motorcycle maker reported a better-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit on a 12 percent rise in product sales,
citing its success in boosting sales of its motorcycles beyond
its core market of baby boomers.
PEABODY ENERGY CORP $35.40, down 5.6 pct
The miner's fourth-quarter profit jumped, but it missed Wall
Street expectations and said U.S. coal consumption will be hurt
by slow economic growth this year.
JARDEN CORP $33.11, up 8 pct
The diversified consumer products company's forecast
fourth-quarter revenue slightly above expectations and said it
would accelerate stock buybacks.
INTERDIGITAL INC $36.68, down 17 pct
The company had said on Monday it had failed to find any
takers for the entire company, but would continue to look for
buyers for its patent portfolio and enter licensing
partnerships.
BIOLINERX LTD $6.29, up 91 pct
The Israeli company said it signed an agreement with French
drugmaker Genoscience to develop and market BioLineRx's
experimental hepatitis C treatment.