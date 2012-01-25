Jan 25 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

ILLUMINA INC $53.97, up 43 pct

Roche Holding AG is offering $5.7 billion in cash to buy the U.S. gene-sequencing company in an unsolicited takeover bid that marks a major play by the Swiss drugmaker in the gene technology field.

APPLE INC $448.43, up 7 pct

Skyrocketing demand for its iPhone and iPad helped the world's most valuable company trounce Wall Street expectations after a rare miss last quarter, and analysts raised their price targets on the stock by up to $100.

YAHOO INC $15.56, down 1 pct

Wall Street analysts flagged the decline in the company's core display advertising revenue as a concern, a day after the company posted quarterly results in line with market expectations.

BOEING CO $74.24, down 1.5 pct

The plane-maker said an unexpectedly large pension expense would weigh on its 2012 earnings, news that sent the company's stock lower in early trade.

XEROX CORP $7.81, down 10 pct

The company reported fourth-quarter results in line with estimates on the back of growth in its services business.

US AIRWAYS GROUP $7.36, up 15 pct

DELTA AIR LINES INC $10.07, up 7 pct

The carriers reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results on Wednesday as higher ticket prices helped offset a surge in fuel prices.

CONOCOPHILLIPS $69.21, down 2 pct

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM $100.12

The U.S. oil companies posted higher quarterly profits that topped Wall Street forecasts, helped by rising oil prices.

HESS CORP $57.55, down 5 pct

The oil company reported a quarterly loss as its production shrank. Its operating costs were hurt by drilling failures in Indonesia and it took charges to shut down its Caribbean refinery.

WELLPOINT INC $65.40, down 6 pct

The health insurer posted sharply lower fourth-quarter earnings that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by high medical claims for its Medicare plans for the elderly, and issued a 2012 profit forecast that could fall short of Wall Street's target.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES $54.79, down 2 pct

The diversified healthcare company reported quarterly sales well below forecasts, hurt by declining revenue from a heart stent and the negative impact of the stronger dollar on overseas business.

CORNING INC $13.08, down 10.5 pct

The specialty glass maker's profit fell by more than half in the fourth quarter as the company said prices of its glass, used in LCD TVs, had dropped sharply and would not recover in the near future.

J.C. PENNEY CO INC $33.71, down 3 pct

The store operator is doing away with deep discounts in favor of offering shoppers simpler pricing and promotions, the company's new chief executive said on Wednesday.

CITIGROUP INC $29.70, down 1 pct

The bank may consider further restructuring of its securities and banking unit if the business does not see meaningful revenue recovery over the course of 2012, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on a conference call.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC $106.54, down 2 pct

MORGAN STANLEY $17.98, down 1 pct

JP Morgan downgraded both stocks to "neutral" from "overweight" saying capital levels at the banks could be significantly hit if the proposal to replace credit rating agencies for calculating market-specific risks is implemented.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD $32.76, down 8 pct

The electronic connector maker reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit amid weak industrial demand in Europe and Japan and soft sales to makers of appliances and consumer electronics.

NVIDIA CORP $14.61, down 2 pct

JMP Securities downgraded the graphics-chip maker to "underperform" on Wednesday, a day after the company cut its quarterly sales outlook over a shortage of hard drives.

TEXTRON INC $24.80, up 15 pct

The diversified U.S. manufacturer posted earnings from continuing operations that beat expectations.

INDIANA COMMUNITY BANCORP $21, up 44.73 pct

OLD NATIONAL BANCORP $11.95, down 3.5 pct

The holding company for Old National Bank, said it will buy smaller peer Indiana Community in a deal valued at about $79.2 million.

FUSION-IO $25.52, down 16 pct

On Tuesday, the storage-memory maker reported shrinking margins and forecast conservative third-quarter revenue.

REDIFF.COM INDIA LTD $7.39, down 16 pct

The Internet company reported an 18 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by foreign exchange volatility.