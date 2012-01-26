Jan 26 Some U.S. stocks to watch on
Thursday:
TIME WARNER CABLE INC, Wednesday's close $69.11
The No. 2 U.S. cable provider's quarterly profit rose as it
added more residential customers for its broadband services than
it had expected.
NETFLIX INC, Wednesday's close $95.04
The video rental company signed up more U.S. subscribers
than expected in the fourth quarter, reversing a wave of
defections triggered by a series of high-profile missteps last
year.
BOEING CO, Wednesday's close $75.36
The world's largest aerospace and defense company said on
Wednesday that a pension expense larger than Wall Street had
anticipated would weigh on its 2012 earnings, but it handed
investors good news with expectations for increased commercial
aircraft deliveries this year.
SARA LEE CORP, Wednesday's close $19.03
The company said it had agreed to buy full rights of Senseo
coffee systems from Philips Electronics NV PHG.AS for 170
million euros ($220.5 million), its latest move intended to
bolster its international coffee and tea business.
YUM BRANDS, Wednesday's close $62.27
Option investors appear to have worries about the company
taking out protection against a share price decline ahead of the
fast-food chain's quarterly report early next month, analysts
say.
AMAZON.COM INC, Wednesday's close $187.80
The company, which reports its figures on Jan. 31, is
expected to barely make a profit in the crucial fourth quarter
and 2012 might not be much better as the largest Internet
retailer keeps spending on new ventures, testing the patience of
investors.
ILLUMINA INC, Wednesday's close $55.15
Roche Holding AG's hostile bid for U.S.
gene-sequencing company is likely to be a protracted battle
lasting well into 2012 based on Roche's past deal playbook and
possible regulatory hurdles.
CONOCOPHILLIPS, Wednesday's close $70.61
The gas producer will wait for a rebound in U.S. natural gas
prices before it begins to invest in fields that lack crude oil
or other liquids content, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Sheets
told Reuters on Wednesday.
LOCKHEED MARTIN, Wednesday's close $82.24
The company forecast broadly flat sales and operating profit
for 2012, with a record high order backlog helping it to cope
with cuts in U.S. defense spending.
POTASH CORP, Wednesday's close $45.23, down 4 pct
premarket
The world's biggest fertilizer maker reported
lower-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday, after demand
for the crop nutrient potash slipped.