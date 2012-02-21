Feb 21 Some U.S. stocks to watch on
Tuesday:
PFIZER INC, $21.26, up 0.34 pct
The pharmaceuticals giant is exploring partnerships with
more Chinese drug companies as it pushes ahead with plans to
sell more of its off-patent drugs in the Chinese market, after
clinching a deal with a Shanghai-listed drugmaker.
WAL-MART STORES INC, $59.92, down 4 pct
The company's price cuts hurt its fourth-quarter profit and
it plans to trim prices further in the coming months, a move
that is expected to keep shrinking margins.
ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP, $86.47, down 3 pct
The company's Chief Executive Jim Hackett is stepping down
in May and handing the job over to Chief Operating Officer Al
Walker, the oil and gas producer said on Tuesday.
The timing of the move by Hackett, who will remain as
executive chairman, came as a mild surprise to company watchers.
KRAFT FOODS INC, $38.62, up 2 pct
The company forecast earnings growth of at least 9 percent
this year even as it prunes its portfolio of North American
brands.
HOME DEPOT INC, $47.31, up 1 pct
Strong demand for everything from paint to concrete helped
Home Depot report better-than-expected quarterly sales and
profit as one of the warmest U.S. winters on record encouraged
homeowners to take up home projects earlier than usual.
THRESHOLD PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $6.03, up 71 pct
The company said a mid-stage trial of its experimental
pancreatic cancer drug met the main study goal of increasing the
time of survival without the cancer worsening.
GTX INC, $3.90, down 33 pct
The company said U.S. health regulators put development of
its prostate cancer drug on hold, after the company reported
higher risk of blood clots in patients treated with the drug.
URS CORP, $45, up 5 pct
The U.S. engineering company will buy Canadian oilfield
services company Flint Energy Services for C$1.25
billion (US$1.25 billion) in cash, to expand its presence in the
oil and gas sector.
CHELSEA THERAPEUTICS, $2.80, down 16 pct
U.S. health regulators recommended that the company's
hypotension drug Northera not be approved for use in the United
States.
SAKS INC, $11.32, up 4 pct
MACY'S INC, $37.39, up 3 pct
The department store chains expect sales gains this year,
helped by improving incomes for both the middle-class and
well-to-do who shopped a little more during the holiday season.
HECLA MINING CO, $5.65, up 13 pct
The company posted a fourth-quarter profit and raised its
full-year capital expenditure outlook 37 percent as it expects
silver prices to remain high.
CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, $4.49, up 48 pct
The company's shares jumped after U.S. health regulators
approved its lead drug Korlym to treat Cushing's syndrome.
COBALT INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INC, $31.81, down 7 pct
The Independent oil exploration and production company
posted a wider-than-expected loss for the second time in a row,
hurt by higher expenses.
MEDTRONIC INC, $38.85, down 3 pct
The company reported slightly higher quarterly earnings on
Tuesday, but sales of implantable heart defibrillators and spine
products -- two of its biggest businesses -- continued to
struggle.
GULF RESOURCES INC, $3.10, up 18 pct
The company said it has not received any take-private offer,
contrary to market rumors, but the chemicals maker said it will
evaluate any such bid.
DAKTRONICS INC, $10.15, down 10 pct
The electronic scoreboard and billboard maker posted a
profit that missed estimates for a third straight quarter, and
warned of a decline in first-quarter sales as it failed to book
enough business.
ALCOA INC, $10.50, up 3 pct
Alcoa Inc and China Power Investment Corp (CPI) said on
Tuesday they agreed to establish a joint venture company to
produce high-end fabricated aluminum products for the Chinese
market.