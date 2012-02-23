Feb 23 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:

HEWLETT-PACKARD CO, $27.52, down 5 pct

Shares of Hewlett-Packard Co HPQ.N fell more than 7 percent after the world's No. 1 computer maker posted a sharp decline in quarterly earnings and warned it would take several years to turn around its sprawling businesses.

VIVUS INC, $19.73, up 87 pct

Shares of the company more than doubled in value, a day after the drugmaker's weight loss pill got a favorable review from a regulatory advisory panel, prompting at least two brokerages to raise their price targets on the stock.

SEARS HOLDINGS CORP, $62.99, up 21 pct

The company announced steps to reassure investors about its ability to pay down debt.

The operator of Sears department stores and the Kmart discount chain said it intends to separate its Sears Hometown and Outlet Businesses and certain hardware stores through a rights offering expected to raise $400 million to $500 million.

CITIGROUP INC $32.81, up 2 pct

The company plans to raise up to $2.1 billion by selling its entire stake in India's Housing Development Finance Corp on Friday as part of the U.S. bank's efforts to shore up its capital base, three sources with direct knowledge said.

POLYPORE INTERNATIONAL INC, $38, down 13 pct

The filtration products maker posted lower-than-expected quarterly results on higher costs and forecast a weak first quarter.

EXPRESS SCRIPTS INC, $52.38, up 2 pct

The company, which is buying rival pharmacy benefit manager Medco Health Solutions Inc for $29 billion, reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday on higher costs, including an unexpected tax expense.

OMNICARE INC $34.07, down 2 pct

Pharmacy services provider, which recently dropped its hostile pursuit of rival PharMerica Corp, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, benefiting from the introduction of new generic drugs.

BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC $100.22, down 4 pct

Shares of the company fell as much as 10 percent on Thursday, after the maker of Samuel Adams beer forecast 2012 earnings largely below Wall Street targets as it faces higher commodity costs and ramps up spending on advertising.

LIMITED BRANDS INC, $45.77, up 1 pct

Victoria's Secret parent company posted a smaller quarterly profit and forecast earnings that could miss analyst expectations.

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP, $15.18, up 3 pct

One of the largest U.S. title insurers by revenue reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by higher revenue from the commercial services division and lower costs.

ANSYS INC, $63.09, down 4 pct

The company's quarterly results missed Wall Street expectations, hurt by higher operating expenses, and the engineering simulation software maker forecast first-quarter results below estimates.

TARGET CORP, $53.60, up 1 pct

KOHL'S CORP, $49.67, down 5 pct

Target posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit despite a holiday season marked by heavy discounting, while Kohl's Corp, hit by shoppers' resistance to higher prices, issued a 2012 profit that missed Wall Street forecasts.

DENBURY RESOURCES INC, $20.93, up 7 pct

The oil-focused explorer and producer posted a fourth-quarter profit that comfortably surpassed analysts' estimates on higher oil and natural gas revenue.

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD, $16.62, up 15 pct

The company's quarterly profit narrowly beat analysts' expectations, but the electrodes maker's revenue missed it by a wide margin, hurt by a slowdown in its European market.

TRINA SOLAR LTD, $8.83, down 10 pct

The company posted a quarterly loss on Thursday as higher-than-expected shipments of solar panels failed to offset steep declines in prices for the renewable energy systems.

KBW INC, $16.76, down 3 pct

The company posted a quarterly loss, as the investment bank took on restructuring charges related to job cuts it had announced in the previous quarter.

3D SYSTEMS CORP, $24.65, up 18 pct

The three-dimensional printer maker posted better-than-expected quarterly results on strong shipments, and forecast full-year 2012 above estimates, sending its shares up 11 percent in pre-market trade.

METROPCS COMMUNICATIONS, $11.54, up 12 pct

The wireless operator for cost-conscious consumers posted higher fourth-quarter revenue and earnings.

DISH NETWORK CORP, $29.61, up 2 pct

The company's fourth-quarter results topped Wall Street estimates, helped by its new Blockbuster subscription service and its shares rose 3 percent.

NII HOLDINGS INC $21.39, down 9 pct

Latin American wireless carrier posted a fourth-quarter loss on higher deployment costs for its 3G network, sending its shares down as much as 11 percent on Thursday morning.

EMCOR GROUP INC $27.62, down 8 pct

The company's quarterly results beat analysts' estimates, but the construction and engineering company forecast 2012 below expectations, sending its shares down 9 percent in morning trade.

DRYSHIPS INC $3.69, up 7 pct

Dry cargo transporter said it currently does not plan to spin off the shares of its majority owned Ocean Rig UDW Inc oil drilling unit to its shareholders as the Greek shipper concentrates on building this business.

DILLARD'S INC $57.44, up 10 pct

The company's quarterly profit beat analyst expectations, helped by a rise in same-store sales and cost cuts, sending the department store chain's shares up 12 percent.

SAFEWAY INC $20.97, down 7 pct

Supermarket operator posted a drop in quarterly net income after higher fuel prices dented profits and squeezed already cautious shoppers, and its shares dropped about 10 percent.

ANGIE'S LIST INC $16.64, up 15 pct

Shares of , which provides consumer reviews of local professionals and businesses, rose as much as 22 percent Thursday, after the company reported a surge in paid memberships and forecast first-quarter revenue above estimates.