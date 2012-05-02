May 2 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:
MICROSOFT Tuesday close $32.01, down 0.3 pct
premarket
MOTOROLA MOBILITY Tuesday close $38.76
A court in Mannheim ruled on Wednesday that Microsoft
infringed Motorola Mobility's patents and ordered Microsoft to
remove its Xbox 360 gaming consoles and Windows 7 operating
system software from the German market.
GENERAL MOTORS CO Tuesday close $23.31
The truckmaker is now seeking a smaller holding in Isuzu
Motors Ltd after the Japanese truck maker said it
wanted to remain independent, a person with direct knowledge of
the talks said.
TIME WARNER INC Tuesday close $37.92
The media conglomerate on Wednesday said its revenue rose 4
percent from a year ago but impairment charges kept the media
company from recording a higher profit in the first quarter.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC Tuesday close $36.86
The brokerage estimates its acquisition of Morgan Keegan
will boost its revenue by $815 million and increase earnings by
$125 million, the brokerage and investment bank told investors
in closed-door presentations Tuesday.
ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC Tuesday close $19.08
CHARMING SHOPPES INC Tuesday close $5.90
The women clothing retailer will buy Charming Shoppes for
$857.2 million in an all-cash deal that will expand its
plus-size clothing portfolio.
NOKIA Tuesday close $3.68, down 3.5 pct
premarket
The cellphone maker agreed upon an exclusive deal with
lens-maker Carl Zeiss to make high-end cameraphones, and said a
new top-of-the-range model would be launched this
month.
COMCAST CORP Tuesday close $30.60, up 2 pct
premarket
The leading U.S. cable TV provider posted a higher
first-quarter profit on Wednesday on continuing growth in its
high-speed Internet subscribers and the start of a turnaround at
its NBC broadcast business.
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC Tuesday close $35.23
STANDARD MICROSYSTEMS CORP Tuesday close $26.24, up
38 pct premarket
The chipmaker will acquire smaller rival Standard
Microsystems for $829.2 million in cash to boost its embedded
market offerings.
CVS CAREMARK CORP Tuesday close $44.71, up 3 pct
premarket
The drugstore operator posted a sharp rise in sales it
continued to win over former patrons of Walgreen Co
stores and the company raised its profit forecast.
INTERCONTINENTALEXHANGE INC Tuesday close $131.11
The U.S.-based exchange and clearinghouse operator reported
a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven
primarily by trading volume growth in the company's energy
over-the-counter markets.
SPX CORP Tuesday close $76.41
The diversified U.S. manufacturer reported a lower quarterly
profit on Wednesday, reflecting costs from its acquisition of
pump maker ClydeUnion, but said demand was robust for flow
technology used in food, energy and other markets.