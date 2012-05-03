May 3 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:
BP PLC Wednesday close $42.36, up 0.4 pct
premarket
The oil company won preliminary court approval of an
estimated $7.8 billion settlement to resolve more than 100,000
claims by individuals and businesses stemming from the 2010 Gulf
of Mexico oil spill.
GENERAL MOTORS CO Wednesday close $22.93, up 3 pct
premarket
The truckmaker reported a stronger-than-expected
first-quarter profit on strong demand in North America and a
smaller-than-expected loss in its troubled European operations.
ORACLE CORP Wednesday close $29.71, up 0.3 pct
premarket
HEWLETT-PACKARD CO Wednesday close $25.25
An Oracle attorney ruled out a settlement with HP, on
Wednesday, in a bitter lawsuit over the Itanium microprocessor,
a day after the judge refused to resolve the case for either
side before trial.
TRANSOCEAN LTD Wednesday close $49.93, up
4 pct premarket
The owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet,
posted a steep fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by a
range of charges, while its revenue increased but came in just
short of estimates.
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP Wednesday close $86.64, down
1.3 pct premarket
The U.S. warehouse club operator posted a 4 percent rise in
comparable sales in April, falling short of analysts' forecasts
as the strong dollar depressed the value of its overseas sales.
VIACOM INC Wednesday close $47.43
The company posted higher quarterly profit, boosted by an
increase in revenue from its cable networks, which include MTV
and Comedy Central.
CARDINAL HEALTH INC Wednesday close $42.42, up 0.2
pct premarket
The U.S. drug wholesaler reported higher-than-expected
quarterly earnings on Thursday as strength in its pharmaceutical
business offset weakness in its much smaller medical products
operation.
CIGNA CORP Wednesday close $46.55
The health insurer posted a lower-than-expected
first-quarter profit on Thursday, as earnings slipped in its
segment offering disability and life coverage policies.