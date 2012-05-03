May 3 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:

GENERAL MOTORS CO $22.42, down 2 pct

The truckmaker reported a first-quarter profit that surpassed forecasts due to improving results in the struggling regions of Europe and South America, but the company's outlook for the next two quarters in North America disappointed the market.

TRANSOCEAN LTD $50.59, up 1.3 pct

The company topped profit expectations for the first quarter as costs fell on the timing of maintenance and project spending, but it expects those costs to rise sharply this quarter before returning to normal later this year.

SARA LEE CORP $22.27, down 0.2 pct

The packaged food maker reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday and tempered its full-year outlook.

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP $84.69, down 2.3 pct

The U.S. warehouse club operator posted a 4 percent rise in comparable sales in April, falling short of analysts' forecasts as the strong dollar depressed the value of its overseas sales.

KENSEY NASH CORP $38.35, up 32 pct

Dutch food and chemicals group DSM is buying the U.S. medical device maker for $360 million to strengthen its biomedical business, leaving it with plenty of cash for more deals.

MITEK SYSTEMS INC $3, down 48 pct

The mobile software company lost almost half of its market value on Thursday after the company posted a surprise loss as it could not renew licenses with its partners.

GREEN MOUNTAIN COFFEE ROASTERS $25.99, down 47.5 pct

The company's management is quickly losing credibility with Wall Street after it badly missed sales estimates for the second time in three quarters, wiping out close to half of its market value.

AIRGAS INC $92.25, up 1 pct

The company posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, hiked its dividend 25 percent, and named a new chief executive so its founder can focus more on growth projects, all bullish signs of rising demand for industrial gas.

VALUECLICK INC $16.39, down 24 pct

The online marketer posted quarterly revenue that missed estimates and forecast weak second-quarter revenue, saying some deals will not start contributing till later in the year.

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS INC $25.73, down 7.6 pct

The back-office services provider forecast 2012 revenue largely below analysts' estimates citing delayed decision-making by clients and depreciation of the Indian rupee.

KIT DIGITAL INC $4.40, down 30.6 pct

The video technology provider estimated first-quarter revenue well below analysts' expectations and said it expects to post an operating loss.

FUEL SYSTEMS SOLUTIONS INC $19.08, down 19 pct

The alternative-fuel components maker posted a surprise quarterly loss on higher costs and said it expects bulk of its revenue and margins to materialize only in the second half of 2012.

ATMEL CORP $7.50, down 16.6 pct

The chipmaker's quarterly revenue forecast came in below market estimates on a slow recovery in the demand for its touchscreen chips.

PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC $14, down 15 pct

Mexican pharmaceutical products company Genomma Lab said on Thursday it will drop its offer for Prestige Brands, after it rejected Genomma's offer.

ION GEOPHYSICAL CORP $7.39, up 17.3 pct

Shares of the oil and gas services provider rose to their highest in two months a day after it posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast a strong 2012.

HYATT HOTELS CORP $41.99, down 4 pct

The hotelier posted a quarterly profit that missed analysts' estimates as increases in expenses outpaced revenue gains.

CABLEVISION SYSTEMS CORP $13.50, down 8 pct

The cable provider added more video subscribers than expected in the first quarter, but its shares fell as investors balked at the declining profit and cash-flow growth it reported on Thursday.

MEDASSETS INC $13.11, up 7 pct

The healthcare information technology services provider's quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations.

HEALTH NET INC $26.63, down 26.7 pct

The insurer posted an adjusted profit below analysts' expectations as insurance claims spilled over from the previous quarter, prompting it to cut its full-year forecast.

TERADATA CORP $77.18, up 7 pct

The company's quarterly profit and revenue beat Wall Street estimates as demand for its data storage and analytics products boosted revenue by 21 percent, and it raised its full-year outlook.

VIACOM INC $49.10, up 3.5 pct

The company posted higher quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in revenue from its cable networks, which include MTV and Comedy Central.

CIGNA CORP $45.70, down 2 pct

The health insurer posted a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday, as earnings slipped in its segment offering disability and life coverage policies.

CARLYLE GROUP LP $22.06, up 0.3 pct

Shares of the company were little changed on Thursday, in line with a low-key ceremony to mark its stock market debut and one day after the iconic private equity firm had to discount its original IPO price range.