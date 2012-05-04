May 4 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:

YAHOO INC Thursday close $15.40

The Web company's board of directors will review a discrepancy in the educational record of Chief Executive Scott Thompson, a spokesman told Reuters, after activist hedge fund Third Point accused Thompson of padding his academic credentials.

LINKEDIN CORP Thursday close $109.41, up 10.6 pct premarket

The company posted strong first-quarter results and analysts forecast bigger profits ahead as the professional networking site engages its members better.

ALEXZA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Thursday close $0.61, down 32 pct premarket

The company said on Thursday U.S. health regulators failed to approve its experimental treatment to calm patients with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.

DOLBY LABS INC Thursday close $37.63

MICROSOFT Thursday close $31.76

The audio technology licensor signed an agreement on Thursday with Microsoft for the use of its products in the Windows 8 operating system, and posted a second-quarter profit that topped analysts' estimates.

WAL-MART STORES INC Thursday close $58.99

The second-largest U.S. public pension fund said on Thursday it had sued current and former executives and board members at Wal-Mart Stores, alleging bribery and a cover-up in the company's expansion in Mexico.

GEOEYE INC Thursday close $24.03

DIGITALGLOBE INC Thursday close $13.52, up 26 pct premarket

Satellite imagery company offered to buy rival DigitalGlobe for $792 million in a cash-and-stock deal that would create the world's largest fleet of commercial imagery satellites.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP Thursday close $8

The Wall Street Journal said on Thursday The bank could end up paying hundreds of millions of dollars in a settlement following talks with lawyers representing more than 1,000 former Merrill Lynch & Co brokers, who left the brokerage firm after BofA acquired it in 2009.

UNITED AIRLINES Thursday close $21.57

BOEING CO Thursday close $76.83

The airline is putting the finishing touches on an order for at least 100 Boeing 737 narrowbody jets potentially worth $10 billion at list prices, industry sources said on Thursday.

ESTEE LAUDER COS INC Thursday close $64.15, down 3.4 pct premarket

The company reported a higher quarterly profit on Friday, helped by large gains in sales of its makeup and skin-care products at U.S. department stores that helped mitigate declines in European markets like France.