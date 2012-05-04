May 4 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:
YAHOO INC Thursday close $15.40
The Web company's board of directors will review a
discrepancy in the educational record of Chief Executive Scott
Thompson, a spokesman told Reuters, after activist hedge fund
Third Point accused Thompson of padding his academic
credentials.
LINKEDIN CORP Thursday close $109.41, up 10.6 pct
premarket
The company posted strong first-quarter results and analysts
forecast bigger profits ahead as the professional networking
site engages its members better.
ALEXZA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Thursday close $0.61,
down 32 pct premarket
The company said on Thursday U.S. health regulators failed
to approve its experimental treatment to calm patients with
schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.
DOLBY LABS INC Thursday close $37.63
MICROSOFT Thursday close $31.76
The audio technology licensor signed an agreement on
Thursday with Microsoft for the use of its products in the
Windows 8 operating system, and posted a second-quarter profit
that topped analysts' estimates.
WAL-MART STORES INC Thursday close $58.99
The second-largest U.S. public pension fund said on Thursday
it had sued current and former executives and board members at
Wal-Mart Stores, alleging bribery and a cover-up in the
company's expansion in Mexico.
GEOEYE INC Thursday close $24.03
DIGITALGLOBE INC Thursday close $13.52, up 26 pct
premarket
Satellite imagery company offered to buy rival DigitalGlobe
for $792 million in a cash-and-stock deal that would create the
world's largest fleet of commercial imagery satellites.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP Thursday close $8
The Wall Street Journal said on Thursday The bank could end
up paying hundreds of millions of dollars in a settlement
following talks with lawyers representing more than 1,000 former
Merrill Lynch & Co brokers, who left the brokerage firm after
BofA acquired it in 2009.
UNITED AIRLINES Thursday close $21.57
BOEING CO Thursday close $76.83
The airline is putting the finishing touches on an order for
at least 100 Boeing 737 narrowbody jets potentially worth $10
billion at list prices, industry sources said on Thursday.
ESTEE LAUDER COS INC Thursday close $64.15, down 3.4
pct premarket
The company reported a higher quarterly profit on Friday,
helped by large gains in sales of its makeup and skin-care
products at U.S. department stores that helped mitigate declines
in European markets like France.