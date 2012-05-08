May 8 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:
YAHOO INC, Monday close $15.35
The company's board convened on Monday afternoon to discuss
the mounting upset surrounding Chief Executive Scott Thompson,
who has apologized to employees after being accused last week by
activist investor Daniel Loeb of padding his resume, a source
with knowledge of the matter said.
WYNN RESORTS, Monday close $125.19
The company posted quarterly results that lagged Wall Street
targets after robust growth in Macau failed to make up for
flagging Las Vegas revenue, underlining the incentive for CEO
Steve Wynn to develop his business further in the bustling
Chinese enclave.
ZYNGA INC, Monday close $8.34, up 1 pct premarket
The publisher of popular games on Facebook like "FarmVille"
and "CityVille" accused French game publisher Kobojo of
trademark infringement, according to court documents.
DIAMOND FOODS INC, Monday close $22.27
The company named Brian Driscoll, the former leader of
Hostess Brands, as its new CEO in a bid to help turn around
after an accounting scandal tarnished its reputation and caused
the ouster of top management.
SPRINT NEXTEL CORP, Monday close $2.41
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, one of Sprint's key
investors with about a 4 percent stake, will vote against Chief
Executive Dan Hesse's re-election to Sprint's board.
FOSSIL, Monday close $125.77, down 23 pct premarket
The fashion accessories makers' quarterly revenue missed
analysts' expectations on lower-than-expected sales in Europe,
and the company slashed its full-year outlook.
H.B. FULLER, Monday close $31.95
The specialty chemicals maker said it will sell its Central
American paints business to a Grupo Mundial unit for $120
million to focus on its core adhesives business.
WENDY'S CO, Monday close $4.87, down 2 pct premarket
The second-largest U.S. hamburger chain reported a quarterly
profit that missed Wall Street estimates, mainly on account of
higher fresh beef costs.
OFFICEMAX INC, Monday close $4.40
The company reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit
as the third-largest U.S. office supply chain kept a tight lid
on costs to offset lackluster sales.
DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS, Monday close $54.08
The company reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit
as it was hurt by losses at the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) - a
joint venture with the "queen of talk."
FREIGHTCAR AMERICA, Monday close $20.76, up 16 pct
premarket
The company's quarterly profit handily beat market
expectations as railcar deliveries to North America tripled.