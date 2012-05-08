May 8 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:

YAHOO INC, Monday close $15.35

The company's board convened on Monday afternoon to discuss the mounting upset surrounding Chief Executive Scott Thompson, who has apologized to employees after being accused last week by activist investor Daniel Loeb of padding his resume, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

WYNN RESORTS, Monday close $125.19

The company posted quarterly results that lagged Wall Street targets after robust growth in Macau failed to make up for flagging Las Vegas revenue, underlining the incentive for CEO Steve Wynn to develop his business further in the bustling Chinese enclave.

ZYNGA INC, Monday close $8.34, up 1 pct premarket

The publisher of popular games on Facebook like "FarmVille" and "CityVille" accused French game publisher Kobojo of trademark infringement, according to court documents.

DIAMOND FOODS INC, Monday close $22.27

The company named Brian Driscoll, the former leader of Hostess Brands, as its new CEO in a bid to help turn around after an accounting scandal tarnished its reputation and caused the ouster of top management.

SPRINT NEXTEL CORP, Monday close $2.41

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, one of Sprint's key investors with about a 4 percent stake, will vote against Chief Executive Dan Hesse's re-election to Sprint's board.

FOSSIL, Monday close $125.77, down 23 pct premarket

The fashion accessories makers' quarterly revenue missed analysts' expectations on lower-than-expected sales in Europe, and the company slashed its full-year outlook.

H.B. FULLER, Monday close $31.95

The specialty chemicals maker said it will sell its Central American paints business to a Grupo Mundial unit for $120 million to focus on its core adhesives business.

WENDY'S CO, Monday close $4.87, down 2 pct premarket

The second-largest U.S. hamburger chain reported a quarterly profit that missed Wall Street estimates, mainly on account of higher fresh beef costs.

OFFICEMAX INC, Monday close $4.40

The company reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as the third-largest U.S. office supply chain kept a tight lid on costs to offset lackluster sales.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS, Monday close $54.08

The company reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as it was hurt by losses at the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) - a joint venture with the "queen of talk."

FREIGHTCAR AMERICA, Monday close $20.76, up 16 pct premarket

The company's quarterly profit handily beat market expectations as railcar deliveries to North America tripled.