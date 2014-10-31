* Betting on price drops as well as gains viewed as key
* Mood shifts despite criticism of hedge-fund fees, returns
* Data points to inflows into hedge-fund equity strategies
* Equity long/short 'good place to be in' - Stenham
* Overall short level on S&P 500 stocks at 18-month high
By Francesco Canepa and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Oct 31 Global money managers are
turning to complex hedge-fund equity strategies as volatility
surges, putting faith in their ability to profit from the kind
of stock-price swings that have wrong-footed many investors in
recent weeks.
Generally, hedge funds have not had a good year - a painful
October wiped out some funds' gains for all of 2014. But recent
data show some hedge-fund equity strategies are attracting
money, as investors seek out the approaches that worked best in
choppy markets, such as bets on price drops as well as gains.
So while macro-driven hedge funds lost by making big bets on
the economic environment and on commodities, others profited
from betting shares will fall. Such funds scored some of the
investment industry's best returns in September and early
October.
Fortress Investment Group on Thursday said its Macro
and Asia Macro funds were down a net 9.3 percent and 7.3 percent
through Oct. 24. And on Oct. 16, Reuters reported the closure of
Hall Commodities, a $100 million oil and metals hedge fund.
The interest in some fund strategies looks like more than a
passing phase, with the recent surge in volatility seen as a
consequence of the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve's post-crisis
asset purchase programme.
"As we get into a more difficult market phase, with U.S.
stocks richly valued and the bond market increasingly looking
vulnerable, it becomes tougher to generate returns," said Jeanne
Asseraf-Bitton, head of global cross-asset research, at Lyxor
Asset Management, which has $108 billion under management.
"A lot of investors who have had no investment into hedge
fund strategies in the past years are now coming in, knowing
that these strategies tend to perform well when volatility is on
the rise and there's more dispersion within stocks."
Data for the first nine months of 2014 showed that
"long-short" stock-trading strategies - betting on both price
gains and price falls - returned around 10 percent on average in
the first nine months of the year, according to Lipper data. The
MSCI World index gained just 4 percent over the same period.
This matters at a time when global appetite for equities is
suffering from the surge in volatility. Equity holdings in
global portfolios dipped to the lowest in more than a year in
October, according to the Reuters monthly survey of global
investment houses.
"We're increasing allocation to long/short equity on the
basis that the price action that we've seen will throw up
opportunities and good managers can navigate disrupted markets
and volatility," John O'Toole, the head of multi-asset fund
solutions at Pioneer Investments, which manages assets worth
194.7 billion euros ($245 billion).
Long/short European equity strategies, where managers take
positive and negative stock positions, as well as funds which
bet on specific events such as mergers and acquisitions,
recorded larger inflows in the first eight months of 2014 than
in any full year since the start of the financial crisis in
2007, data showed.
GOING SHORT
To be sure, hedge funds have their critics. Some argue their
returns do not justify their hefty fees, especially during broad
market rallies. Fund managers reply that their job is to
insulate portfolios from big downturns.
"Hedge-fund managers are quite expensive and the
predictability of them making money in good times and bad seems
to be very poor," David Coombs, a member of the investment
executive committee at Rathbone Brothers, which manages assets
worth 26.6 billion pounds(42.55 billion US dollar).
"The quantity of hedge funds managers who have been able to
do that is also very low. We do have a few hedge funds in the
portfolio, but we see them as long-term holdings rather than
using them to react to volatility in the markets."
But even if some investors are staying selective, hedge-fund
tactics - especially the ability to bet on price falls - are
winning more followers as gains become harder to come by.
Paris-based Carmignac, which has 49 billion euros ($62.1
billion) in assets under management, earlier this month set up a
'short-selling' basket of cyclical stocks to benefit from the
stock market pull-back.
"It's been a great way to hedge against the market
correction," said Frederic Leroux, global fund manager at
Carmignac.
Short interest in companies in the S&P 500 index now
stands at an 18-month high after steadily rising in the last few
months, according to data from Markit.
And some publicly traded hedge funds are enjoying a rise in
their own share prices. Pershing Square Holdings is up
10.3 percent in two weeks, better than a 5.3 percent rise for
the FTSEurofirst 300 index. Man Group is up 5.1
percent.
"Equity long/short strategies are a good place to be in,"
said Bruce Harington, senior analyst at Stenham Asset
Management, said. "With (valuation) multiples having expanded
across the board, the outlook for short performance should be
better."
(1 US dollar = 0.6252 British pound)
