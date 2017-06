Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks added to gains on Thursday, with bank shares setting the S&P 500 on track for its best close since at least late October.

U.S. lenders' shares rallied despite deep declines in their European peers.

The Dow Jones industrial average ged up 10.22 points, or 0.08 percent, to 12,428.64. The S&P 500 Index added 5.23 points, or 0.41 percent, to 1,282.53. The Nasdaq Composite gained 23.28 points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,671.64.

(Editing by Kenneth Barry)