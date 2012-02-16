NEW YORK Feb 16 The S&P 500 index hit its highest level since May on Thursday on signs of an improving U.S. economy and optimism a Greek bailout deal would be agreed next week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 124.08 points, or 0.97 percent, to 12,905.03. The S&P 500 Index gained 13.97 points, or 1.04 percent, to 1,357.20. The Nasdaq Composite gained 38.33 points, or 1.31 percent, to 2,954.16.