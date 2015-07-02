(Repeats, without changs, story first published on Wednesday)
* Construction stock rally outpaces other blue-chip assets
* High valuations mean alternative housing exposure sought
* REITs among favoured picks, London exposure a risk
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 1 Forget gold. In a world of
volatile market swings, Greek debt fears and an impending U.S.
interest rate hike, one safe haven that has delivered on its
promise is UK real estate.
The value of British homes can fall as well as rise. But
many Britons believe that buying a house or apartment is the
best long-term investment they can make, and since the start of
the year, shares of homebuilders such as Persimmon,
Taylor Wimpey and Berkeley have surged an
eye-popping 30 to 50 percent.
That has trumped not just the wafer-thin gains of the
broader FTSE 100 but even the 28-percent leap seen on
the Shanghai bourse.
It's not just construction firms, either: property listings
website Zoopla has soared 31 percent year-to-date,
rival Rightmove is up 47 percent and estate-agent chain
Foxtons is up 49 percent -- all in a year when Britain
faced its most uncertain general election in decades.
The fortunes of the sector contrast starkly with the
performance of traditional safe havens so far in 2015. Gold
prices are down, U.S. treasuries have taken a wild ride on
expectations of a rate rise and the Swiss franc wrong-footed
many in January when the cap on its value was lifted.
"(UK property) has been a nice place to be, with good
management discipline and good supply-demand dynamics, (and)
prices going up," said Chris Watt, manager of the Jupiter Asset
Management UK Growth and Income Fund.
To be sure, there are limits to how "safe" UK property can
be given its frothy valuations. Homebuilders are trading at
all-time highs relative to their asset values, average UK house
prices at their highest since records began and the Bank of
England has cited the housing market as a major economic risk.
Many housebuilders lost well over half their market value
after the housing crash in 2007, and their prices can be very
sensitive to growth and consumer confidence.
But with expectations of a UK interest rate rise being
pushed further out and no sign yet that housing supply is
catching up with demand, there is little evidence of an end to
the froth just yet. Even political pressure to increase housing
supply is seen as a potential positive for homebuilders.
"If I look at (UK) housebuilders now, they're trading on
all-time high valuations - even higher than 2007," Jupiter's
Watt said, describing the sector as expensive despite the
supportive political backdrop.
"The political climate is probably positive for the
housebuilders, (housing) is a key issue for the Conservative
government. But the sector still looks too expensive."
LONDON RISK
Investors like Watt are moving to capture other, cheaper
parts of the UK housing sector - partly to avoid bubbly London
prices.
Hermes Investment Management's latest residential property
fund is capping its exposure to Greater London to one-third,
seeing cities outside the capital as offering higher rental
growth potential.
Fund managers also singled out listed property REITs, or
Real Estate Investment Trusts, as offering more attractive
multiples than other areas. REITs have failed to rally as
strongly as homebuilders this year due to volatile bond yields
and fears of a hike in borrowing costs.
"REITs have rental income and growth here might be able to
offset the rise in interest rates over time," said Veronika
Pechlaner, European fund manager at Ashburton.
Others are looking at stocks further down the housing-market
food chain: Jupiter's Watt said kitchen manufacturer Howden
was one that might benefit from continued strength in
the housing market.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent/Ruth
Pitchford)