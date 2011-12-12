U.S. stocks fell about 2 percent on Monday on lingering worries over a deal for economic integration in Europe and after Intel cut its revenue outlook.

The decline was broad, with all l0 S&P industry groups in negative territory. The latest pressure point came as Fitch Ratings said failure by European Union leaders to come up with a "comprehensive" solution to the region's debt crisis has increased short-term pressure on ratings of euro-zone countries.

The Dow's biggest decliner was Intel Corp (INTC.O), falling 5 percent to $23.76 after the chipmaker cut its fourth-quarter revenue forecast due to hard disk drive supply shortages.

An index of semiconductor makers .SOX fell 3.5 percent.

U.S. banks were among the worst performers on renewed concern that problems in Europe's financial system could spill over to U.S. institutions.

The S&P financial sector .GSPF was down 3.1 percent. Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) fell 4.9 percent to $5.44 and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) lost 4 percent to $31.84.

"It appears that Europe's nightmare has not gone away after all, with investors rethinking Friday's immediately positive response," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. LLC in New York.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI tumbled 228.68 points, or 1.88 percent, at 11,955.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 25.90 points, or 2.06 percent, at 1,229.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC slid 50.41 points, or 1.90 percent, at 2,596.44.

Italian one-year borrowing costs stayed close to a record high at an auction. An index of European equities .FTEU3 closed down about 1.9 percent.

Moody's and Standard & Poor's reminded markets on Monday that the deal reached last week was not enough to diminish the chance of sovereign downgrades in the euro zone in the near to midterm. Last week, S&P put 15 euro zone countries on a watch for potential credit rating downgrades.

Resource-related stocks also tumbled as U.S. crude oil futures fell 1.7 percent and copper prices dropped 2.8 percent to a near two-week low on deepening concern over Europe.

Alcoa Inc (AA.N) was off 3.5 percent to $9.30, and Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc (FCX.N) dropped 4 percent to $38.16.

Last week, the European Union decided to set stricter budget rules for the single currency area and to provide up to 200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the International Monetary Fund in response to the turmoil.

(Reporting By Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)