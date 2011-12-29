A trader stands outside the New York Stock Exchange following the end of the trading day, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

NEW YORK Wall Street stocks resumed their upward move into year-end on Thursday but the S&P 500 continued to churn around its 200-day moving average as jitters over Europe contrasted with better-than-expected U.S. economic data.

Italian bond yields, which helped break a five-day rally with a sharp selloff in the last session, eased Thursday after a debt auction. But the yield on 10-year bonds hovered near 7 percent, a level markets see as a danger zone for Italian government finances.

Pending sales of existing U.S. homes surged to a 1-1/2 year high in November, offering more signs of a tentative housing recovery. The report sent the Dow Jones home builders index up 3.5 percent.

In addition, factory activity continued to grow in the U.S. Midwest in December, as purchasing managers reported rising prices and employment, even though production eased slightly.

"That is not a bad way to end the year ... incrementally positive data," said F red Dickson, chief market strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co in Lake Oswego, Oregon. "The market still looks like it wants to drift a little bit higher."

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 100.32 points, or 0.83 percent, at 12,251.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.55 points, or 0.76 percent, at 1,259.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 17.33 points, or 0.67 percent, at 2,607.31.

Banks were the biggest gainers along with commodity-related sectors that sold off hard on Wednesday. The S&P financial index rose 1.4 percent, while the capital goods sector rose 1.2 percent.

The moves showed at least a temporary decoupling in highly correlated markets as copper, gold, oil and the euro all fell, with traders citing concerns about Europe and the global demand outlook, especially in China.

Concerns over Europe's sovereign debt crisis resurfaced Wednesday, sparking a 1 percent decline in major indexes. The S&P 500's slim gains for the year were erased and the index pulled back below its 200-day moving average.

The 200-day moving average has been a critical level for the S&P 500 this year as investors look for a significant break above that level before committing capital.

On the down side, initial claims for jobless benefits rose more than expected, giving a mixed labor picture, but investors said the trend was still lower.

Recent economic data, including reports on housing, have been largely positive, contributing to gains over the past month and the view that economic growth is picking up steam.

The next big test for markets in terms of U.S. economic data will be the December payrolls report next week.

For the year, the S&P is down 0.1 percent while the Nasdaq is down 2 percent and the Dow is up 5.6 percent.

Gains on the Nasdaq were limited by Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), which fell 0.4 percent to $173.18. Goldman Sachs said the online retailer's sales growth in the current holiday quarter could miss expectations.

Mosaic Co (MOS.N) was off 1.1 percent to $49.73 after the fertilizer producer said it will cut production of phosphate, a key nutrient used for crop production, because prices have fallen to unsustainable levels.

Standard & Poor's placed Sears Holdings Corp's (SHLD.O) credit rating on review for a possible downgrade. It said plans to close at least 100 stores may not do much to improve its performance. The stock fell 1.5 percent to $32.82 and has lost one-third of its value over the last three days.

