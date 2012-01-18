A Wall St. sign is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange September 30, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks were poised for a slightly lower open on Wednesday as initial enthusiasm over the International Monetary Fund's plan to bolster lending to struggling euro zone nations flagged.

Sources told Reuters the IMF needs to raise up to $600 billion in new funds to lend to countries struggling with the fallout from the debt crisis. Initial reports called for the IMF seeking $1 trillion.

"The fact they went from $1 trillion to $500 billion once again causes people to stop, pause, think," said Ken Polcari, managing director at ICAP Equities in New York.

Greece was set to meet with creditors in the latest attempt to snap a deadlock in negotiations to slash the country's debt and prevent a default.

"Overall the European situation has shown remarkable stability so far this year in light of the downgrades and now the story percolating around Greece," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) reported that quarterly profit fell but still beat estimates, lifting shares 1.2 percent to $98.83 in premarket trade.

"Goldman Sachs is kind of a mixed bag because they beat on earnings quite substantially but missed on revenues so it will be interesting to see what the market's final take is on that. At the end of the day it will probably end up being a positive," said Jankovskis.

The S&P 500 has risen nearly 3 percent for the year, helped by gains in financials. Investors have focused on improving U.S. economic data and a stabilization of the euro zone crisis.

The S&P financial index is up more than 5 percent for the year but has fallen in the last two sessions after lackluster earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N).

S&P 500 futures fell 1.4 points and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures shed 12 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 3 points.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) dipped 3.2 percent to $20.60 premarket after the world's No. 1 custody bank said fourth-quarter earnings fell.

Another big custody bank, State Street Corp (STT.N) said fourth-quarter earnings rose sharply from a year ago, when it recorded restructuring charges.

Other companies due to report include eBay Inc (EBAY.O) and Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N).

The Labor Department said producer prices fell in December but a measure of underlying inflation climbed higher, sending mixed signals about inflation pressures in the economy.

Other economic data due later Wednesday includes the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's January housing market index.

Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) shares rose 3.4 percent to $15.95 premarket after co-founder Jerry Yang severed all formal ties with the company he started in 1995. Shareholders have blasted Yang for impeding investment deals that could have transformed the Internet media group.

Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N), the No. 2 U.S. life insurer, and Korea Life Insurance (088350.KS) plan to submit separate bids for a controlling stake in Tong Yang Life Insurance (082640.KS), sources said.

(Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)