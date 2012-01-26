The Wall Street entrance to the New York Stock Exchange is pictured March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

NEW YORK Wall Street was set to rise for a second day on Thursday on a combination of extended easy monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, strong earnings from Caterpillar and solid U.S. economic data.

The Fed's statement on Wednesday that it would keep interest rates near zero at least until the end of 2014 lifted stocks and commodities globally. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares rose nearly 1 percent, crude oil futures gained and copper advanced for a second day.

New orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose more than expected in December, while underlying trends continued to point to improving labor market conditions even as new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits rose last week.

"It's a combo package," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment officer at Wells Capital Management. "It's certainly being bolstered here by a few not only good earnings reports but some blowouts ... the underlying tone is this constant stream of better-than-expected economic reports."

Caterpillar Inc's (CAT.N) jump in quarterly earnings far exceeded Wall Street expectations on Thursday as it reported increased global demand for construction machinery and mining equipment. The stock rose 2 percent to $111.34 in premarket trade.

S&P 500 futures rose 6.6 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 69 points, and Nasdaq futures rose 10 points.

The Fed's move comes at a busy period during U.S. earnings season. By Wednesday 57 percent of companies have beat analysts' forecasts compared to 70 percent in past quarters at a comparable stage in the earnings season.

Greece was still a wildcard for markets as its leaders resumed tortuous negotiations on a debt swap with private creditors in Athens on Thursday. All eyes on the European Central Bank after International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said public-sector holders of Greek debt may also need to take losses.

3M Co (MMM.N), a conglomerate with operations throughout the economy, reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday as demand from industrial and transport markets offset weak sales to makers of consumer electronics. The shares rose 1.2 percent to $87.50 in premarket trade.

The S&P 500 is up more than 23 percent from lows in October as investors welcome signs that the U.S. economy is improving and credit conditions in Europe are easing after the bloc's central bank moved to boost liquidity in the financial system.

Paul Mendelsohn chief investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont, said that the S&P 500 is facing a critical technical resistance level at around 1,330, which brings the index up against a four-year downtrend line from its all-time highs in 2007. "You take that out, and we're off to the races," he said.

AT&T Inc (T.N) posted a massive, $6.7 billion quarterly loss on a break-up fee for its failed T-Mobile USA merger and a pension-related charge on top of costly subsidies for smartphones. The shares fell 1.5 percent in premarket trade.

