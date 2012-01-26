NEW YORK Wall Street dipped

on Thursday as housing and financial stocks declined after weaker-than-expected housing data gave investors reason to pause after a recent rally.

Housing-related stocks declined after data showed sales of new single-family homes fell for the first time in four months in December and were shy of Wall Street expectations. The data followed Wednesday's soft pending home sales report and dented optimism that the housing market may have reached a bottom.

Traders said the market's surprising advance at the start of 2012 meant investors are paying close attention to economic reports that differed from the trend of an improving recovery.

"They are paying attention to everything, with the market up where it is right now. For the fire to continue burning, you need more fuel," said Uri Landesman, president at Platinum Partners in New York

Stocks began higher, helped in part by the Federal Reserve's vow on Wednesday to keep interest rates near zero at least until the end of 2014. Investors bet more money would be driven into risky assets, contributing to a rise in the benchmark S&P index of more than 5 percent for the year.

Toll Brothers Inc (TOL.N) lost 3.2 percent to $22.47. The PHLX housing sector index .HGX declined 1.1 percent. Banks, which stand to benefit from a recovery in housing, also fell. The KBW Bank index .BKX dropped 1.8 percent. SunTrust Banks Inc (STI.N) shed 5.2 percent to $20.50 after Deutsche Bank lowered its rating on the stock.

Stocks rose at the start of the session after data showed orders for durable manufactured goods rose more than expected in December, while unemployment benefit claims last week rose only moderately.

Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) kept the Dow in positive territory as its shares gained 2.7 percent to $112. The manufacturer posted a jump in quarterly earnings that far exceeded Wall Street expectations on increased global demand for construction machinery and mining equipment.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 11.27 points, or 0.09 percent, to 12,768.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 4.26 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,321.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 8.45 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,809.86.

3M Co (MMM.N), a conglomerate with operations throughout the economy also supported the Dow after it reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings as demand from industrial and transport markets offset weak sales to makers of consumer electronics. The shares rose 1.4 percent to $87.71.

This is one of the busiest weeks of earnings season, with 117 S&P companies expected to report. According to Thomson Reuters data, 59 percent of the 152 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings beat analysts' forecasts, down from the 70 percent beat rate in recent quarters at this stage.

AT&T Inc (T.N) posted a $6.7 billion quarterly loss on a break-up fee for its failed T-Mobile USA merger and a pension-related charge on top of costly subsidies for smartphones. The shares fell 2.2 percent to $29.54.

Amgen Inc's (AMGN.O) shares fell 1.3 percent to $68.30 and weighed on the Nasdaq after the world's largest biotechnology company said it would pay more than $1 billion to buy Micromet Inc MITI.O, a deal that would give it access to the company's novel cancer treatment technology.

Micromet's shares jumped 31.9 percent to $10.92 and were the most heavily traded on Nasdaq.

(Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Kenneth Barry)