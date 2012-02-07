Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly before the closing bell in New York June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks edged slightly higher on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of discussions on a bailout package for Greece that would help the country avoid a chaotic default.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 21.19 points, or 0.16 percent, to 12,866.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.40 points, or 0.03 percent, to 1,344.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.59 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,904.58.

(Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)