Sensex falls ahead of inflation, output data
Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks edged slightly higher on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of discussions on a bailout package for Greece that would help the country avoid a chaotic default.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 21.19 points, or 0.16 percent, to 12,866.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.40 points, or 0.03 percent, to 1,344.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.59 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,904.58.
(Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.