Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK The S&P posted its biggest percentage decline so far in 2012 on Friday after an about-face on Greece's long-awaited debt deal ended a five-week streak of gains for equities.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 89.31 points, or 0.69 percent, at 12,801.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.33 points, or 0.69 percent, at 1,342.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 23.35 points, or 0.80 percent, at 2,903.88.

For the week, the Dow was down 0.5 percent, S&P was down 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq was down 0.06 percent.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)