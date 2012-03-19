* Apple initiates dividend, share buyback
* UPS to buy TNT Express
* Futures off: Dow 13 pts, S&P 1.7 pts, Nasdaq 0.5 pt
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. stocks were poised for a
lower open o n Monday, indicating equities may pull back from
nearly 4-year highs after cash-rich Apple said it will begin
paying a dividend and buying back stock.
Apple Inc, the world's most valuable company,
announced it will initiate a quarterly dividend of $2.65 and buy
back up to $10 billion of its stock, sending futures retreating.
Speculation heated up in recent weeks over how the iPad maker
might use its $98 billion cash stockpile.
"It's a good story, the market was kind of expecting that.
People were questioning what Apple could do with the money other
than earn nothing," said Peter Kenny, managing director at
Knight Capital In Jersey City, New Jersey.
Apple shares gained 1.7 percent to $595.61 in premarket
trade.
The S&P 500 capped its fifth straight weekly gain, with its
best week in three months on Friday. The index has risen in
seven of the past eight sessions for a 4.5 percent climb.
"We have to pull back somewhat. We have got to get a little
closer to technical support, just in order for the trend to
remain healthy, Kind of like pruning the tree, the market needs
a little bit of a pruning," said Kenny.
S&P 500 futures fell 1.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 13
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures were off 0.5 point.
United Parcel Service Inc gained 1.1 percent to
$79.24 premarket after the package delivery group said it will
buy Dutch peer TNT Express, making UPS the market
leader in Europe.
Economic data expected later Monday includes the National
Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo March housing market
index at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).
After the closing bell, Adobe Systems Inc is set to
post quarterly results. The mean estimate of analysts surveyed
by Thomson Reuters is for a profit of 57 cents a share for the
software maker.
Dun & Bradstreet Corp, which provides commercial
information on businesses, said local employees in China may
have violated U.S. anti-bribery laws. It suspended operations at
a local unit while it conducts an inquiry.
Broadcom Corp gained 1.9 percent to $38.53
premarket after the chipmaker said it won a preliminary
injunction against Emulex Corp in a patent infringement
suit.