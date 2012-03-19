* Apple initiates dividend, share buyback
* UPS to buy TNT Express
* Dow off 0.1 pct, S&P off 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. stocks were little
changed o n Monday, as equities stayed within reach of nearly
4-year highs and after cash-rich Apple said it will begin paying
a dividend and buying back stock.
Apple Inc, the world's most valuable company, will
pay a quarterly dividend of $2.65 and buy back up to $10 billion
of its stock. Speculation heated up in recent weeks over how the
iPad maker might use its $98 billion cash stockpile.
Apple stock has a 50-day correlation of 0.95 with the S&P,
which many analysts say was a big reason for the run higher in
the benchmark index.
"It's a good story, the market was kind of expecting that.
People were questioning what Apple could do with the money other
than earn nothing," said Peter Kenny, managing director at
Knight Capital In Jersey City, New Jersey.
Apple shares gained 1.8 percent to $596.18, while the S&P
technology index added 0.2 percent.
The S&P 500 capped its fifth straight weekly gain with its
best week in three months on Friday. The index has risen in
seven of the past eight sessions for a 4.5 percent climb.
"We have to pull back somewhat. We have got to get a little
closer to technical support, just in order for the trend to
remain healthy, Kind of like pruning the tree, the market needs
a little bit of a pruning," said Kenny.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 9.27
points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,223.35. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 2.66 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,406.83.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.25 points, or 0.30
percent, at 3,064.51.
United Parcel Service Inc gained 1.9 percent to
$79.89 after the package delivery group said it will buy Dutch
peer TNT Express, making UPS the market leader in
Europe.
Economic data expected later Monday includes the National
Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo March housing market
index at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).
After the closing bell, Adobe Systems Inc is set to
post quarterly results. The mean estimate of analysts surveyed
by Thomson Reuters is for a profit of 57 cents a share for the
software maker. Adobe shares were off 0.7 percent to $33.57.
Broadcom Corp gained 0.7 percent to $38.50 after
the chipmaker said it won a preliminary injunction against
Emulex Corp in a patent infringement suit.