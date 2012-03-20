* Apple iPad probed for reports of excess heat; shares down
* Tiffany higher after bullish forecast
* U.S. housing permits jump to highest level since Oct 2008
* Dow off 0.5 pct, S&P off 0.4 pct, Nasdaq off 0.5 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. stocks retreated from a
near 4-year high on Tuesday on signs that indicated China's
economy may be slowing.
Weighing on both the equities and commodities markets, China
raised fuel prices for the second time in less than six weeks,
while BHP Billiton Ltd , the world's largest
mining company, said it saw signs of "flattening" iron-ore
demand from the world's second-biggest economy.
But even with the S&P 500 up 12 percent for the year, market
participants viewed the day's drop as a chance to take a
breather before moving higher.
"Do I think we are due for a pullback? Yes. Do I think this
is the start of a pullback? No," said Mike Shea, managing
partner and trader at Direct Access Partners in New York.
"The news out of China caused everyone to look up and take a
breath, but the sentiment hasn't changed. It's still bullish.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 67.28
points, or 0.51 percent, at 13,171.85. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.96 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,403.79.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 15.49 points, or
0.50 percent, at 3,062.83.
Before Tuesday, the S&P 500 index was at its highest point
since May 2008 and about 10 percent below the record closing
high of 1,565.15 set in October 2007.
The market has been showing resilience, shrugging off
sluggish starts and building upward momentum later in the
session to close higher.
Easing concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis and
improving U.S. economic data have lifted the S&P 500 more than
11 percent for the year and over 27 percent from an October low.
Permits for U.S. homebuilding neared a 3-1/2 year high in
February, even as groundbreaking activity slipped, the
government said Tuesday, suggesting a nascent recovery in the
sector was still on track.
Shares of Tiffany and Co jumped 6.6 percent to
$73.19 after the jewelry chain forecast higher sales this year,
helped by expansion in Asia and the Americas.
Adobe Systems Inc lost nearly 4.6 percent to $32.95
and was the worst percentage decliner in the Nasdaq 100.
The maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software late Monday reported
that quarterly revenue growth slowed, missing forecasts.
Apple shares dipped 0.3 percent to $599.36 after an
influential U.S. consumer watchdog said it is investigating
online reports that Apple Inc's new iPad throws off an
unusually large amount of heat.
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp shares hit an all-time
high of $14.78 before the release of its highly anticipated
movie, "The Hunger Games." The stock was up 2.7 percent at
$14.64 in afternoon trading.