By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 22 Cyclical sectors led U.S.
stocks lower on Thursday, setting the S&P 500 up for its first
negative week in six, after factory data showed a slowdown in
both the euro zone and China.
The weak data is hardly a surprise for markets, as many
analysts have already factored in a recession in the euro zone
and early this month, China trimmed its 2012 growth target to an
eight-year low of 7.5 percent.
However, investors were unnerved by the drop in new orders
in both regions, which highlighted concerns that an unexpectedly
severe downturn could hurt the global recovery.
The drop in demand fueled calls for the pullback in stocks
after the S&P 500 scored 10 weeks of gains out of this year's 11
weeks so far. The benchmark index is still near four-year highs
hit on Monday.
"The advance we've had so far this year is not sustainable,
and the market is taking a little breather," said Terry Morris,
senior equity manager for National Penn Investors Trust Company
in Reading, Pennsylvania.
"The market could easily come down 3 to 5 percent and still
be within the context of an improving economy and continue to
work higher," he said.
FedEx shares dragged down the Dow Jones Transportation
Average after the world's No. 2 package delivery company warned
of a lower outlook, due in part to Europe's weak economy.
The S&P energy sector fell 2.1 percent and the basic
materials sector dropped 1.6 percent.
U.S. stocks have risen sharply this year, due in part to a
steady string of better-than-expected U.S. economic data. Next
week, the S&P 500 could wrap up its best back-to-back quarters
since mid-2009.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 78.48 points,
or 0.60 percent, to 13,046.14 at the close. The S&P 500 Index
dropped 10.11 points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,392.78. The
Nasdaq Composite lost 12.00 points, or 0.39 percent, to
3,063.32.
It was the first close below 1,400 for the S&P 500 in six
sessions.
About 6.3 billion shares changed hands on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and Amex, compared with the current daily
average for 2012 of about 6.86 billion shares.
China's manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a
fifth successive month, while German and French manufacturing
suffered a sharp decline in March that even the most pessimistic
economists failed to predict.
The number of Americans claiming new unemployment benefits
dropped to a four-year low last week. A separate report showed
the index of leading economic indicators, a gauge aimed at
predicting future U.S. economic activity, rose sharply in
February, pointing to a pickup in growth even as China and
Europe retreat.
FedEx Corp fell 3.5 percent to $92.50. The Dow Jones
Transportation Average lost 2.1 percent.
Blue-chip McDonald's Corp fell 1 percent to $95.80 a
day after the world's biggest hamburger chain said Chief
Executive Jim Skinner is retiring after more than seven years at
the helm.
An oil services index tumbled for a fourth day, down
6.6 percent for the week. The sub-sector's largest decliner was
Nabors Industries, down 4.6 percent at $18.52.
Among basic materials shares, U.S. Steel Corp tumbled
5.8 percent to $29.47. Alcoa slid 2.4 percent to $10.02
and was the Dow's largest percentage decliner.
In contrast to the overall market's declines, Dollar General
Corp advanced 3.1 percent to $46.14 after reporting
higher-than-expected earnings and sales for the holiday quarter.
The stock of the discount retailer, which prices
most of its merchandise below $10, earlier hit an all-time high
at $46.95.
Shares of ExactTarget Inc surged 32.2 percent to
$25.11 in their New York Stock Exchange debut, buoyed by
investor demand for cloud computing companies.
Almost three issues fell on the NYSE for every one that
rose, while on the Nasdaq, decliners beat advancers by a ratio
of about 11 to 5.