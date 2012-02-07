* Coca-Cola climbs after results, Apple hits new high
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. stocks rose slightly
on Tuesday, but with the outcome of discussions on a bailout
package for Greece uncertain, investors are unlikely to make big
bets in coming days.
The S&P has gained almost 7 percent in 2012 on
better-than-expected economic figures, boosting bellwethers such
as Microsoft Corp to yearly highs and Apple Inc
to a record high.
In a sign of underlying confidence, the 10-day moving
average of stocks posting 52-week highs on the NYSE is at 203,
the highest level since May 2010, according to Thomson Reuters
Datastream. The 10-day moving average of stocks hitting 52-week
lows has dropped to just eight.
Still, the market continues to watch the euro zone for any
sign of a setback in resolving the sovereign debt crisis.
"There's a tug of war between fundamentals, which are
improving, and the macro backdrop of geopolitical risk from
Europe," said Andrew Goldberg, market strategist at J.P. Morgan
Funds in New York. "We're still waiting on Greece, but at the
same time we're almost being forced to pay attention to the
improving data."
Greece's government is preparing a document with a list of
painful reforms needed to clinch a new, 130-billion-euro bailout
financing package that is critical to the country avoiding a
disorderly default. Political parties on Tuesday again delayed
making a decision on accepting the reforms.
A disorderly Greek debt default would almost certainly lead
to increased fiscal problems for weaker members of the euro zone
and would risk wreaking havoc in credit markets. The impact
could also dampen the U.S. recovery.
Boosting the Dow, Coca-Cola Co rose 0.8 percent to
$68.55 after it reported better-than-expected quarterly results
and announced a cost-savings program.
Fellow Dow component Microsoft climbed 0.5 percent to $30.35
while Apple rose 1.1 percent to $468.83.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 33.07 points,
or 0.26 percent, at 12,878.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.72 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,347.05. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.09 points, or 0.07
percent, at 2,904.08.
The benchmark S&P 500 index last week marked a fifth
straight week of gains on the back of improving U.S. economic
data, capped by Friday's payrolls report. Accommodative monetary
policy around the world has also helped to fuel the rally.
Technical analysts say that improved medium-term momentum
indicators such as a recent move of the S&P 500's 50-day moving
average above its 200-day moving average should mean more gains
for stocks in the coming months.
Shares of money-market fund operators took a hit on Tuesday
after The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission was finalizing rules meant to stabilize
the $2.7 trillion money-market mutual fund sector, including
allowing the net asset value of funds to fluctuate.
Shares of Federated Investors Inc, whose high
percentage of money-market funds makes it vulnerable to changes
in fund rules, fell 3.3 percent to $18.03.
Shares in Charles Schwab Corp, another large
money-fund provider, fell 2.8 percent to $12.34 on heavy volume.
Walt Disney Co fell 1.3 percent to $40.46 in
extended trading after it reported weaker-than-expected revenue
for its fiscal first quarter.
Emerson Electric Co dipped 2.7 percent to $51.92
after it reported lower quarterly sales and earnings as last
year's floods in Thailand disrupted supply chains and weak
European economies hurt demand.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning,
of the 301 companies in the S&P 500 posting results so far, 60
percent topped expectations, tracking below recent quarters at
this point of the reporting season.
"Earnings are certainly weaker than prior quarters,
especially for companies with overseas exposure, but at the same
time that's something that isn't unexpected when you consider
the headwinds," Goldberg said.
Swiss bank UBS predicted more weakness in
investment banking after a restructuring of the business failed
to prevent an earnings hit from the euro-zone debt crisis and
worries about the global economy. UBS shares dipped 0.7 percent
to $14.27 in New York trade.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Tuesday renewed a
pledge to prevent Europe's financial crisis from damaging the
U.S. economy in testimony before Congress that mirrored remarks
he made last week.
About 54 percent of stocks traded on the New York Stock
Exchange ended in positive territory while on the Nasdaq
slightly more stocks fell than rose. Volume was light, with
about 6.48 billion shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange,
the American Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, below last year's daily
average of 7.84 billion.