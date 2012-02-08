* Investors cautiously optimistic about Greek deal
* Disney falls after quarterly results
* Futures up: Dow 15 pts, S&P 0.3 pt, Nasdaq 4 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. stock index futures
edged higher on Wednesday as leaders in Greece again
attempted to reach a deal on reforms in exchange for a new
bailout.
The recent delays stirred European Union officials to warn
Greece that the euro zone could continue without the fiscally
troubled nation, which needs a rescue package to avoid an unruly
default.
In Europe, banks led shares higher, with investors
positioning for a favorable resolution in Greece and cheering a
string of upbeat corporate results. The FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.3 point and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 15
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 4 points.
Walt Disney Co's quarterly revenue fell short of
expectations after a poor showing from the movies unit, but
profit grew faster than expected as its TV networks and theme
parks held strong in an uncertain economy. Shares fell 0.9
percent to $40.60 in light premarket trade.
Sprint Nextel Corp posted a wider fourth-quarter loss
as costs from the Apple Inc iPhone weighed down the No.
3 U.S. mobile operator. Sprint shares rose nearly 5 percent to
$2.57 premarket.
Visa Inc, scheduled to post earnings later Wednesday,
is expected to come in with a profit of $1.45 per share, up from
$1.23 a year ago, helped by a rise in consumer spending in the
holiday season.
Other companies due to report include Cisco Systems Inc
and News Corp.
Cisco is expected to post a stable quarter, lifted by
improving U.S. enterprise demand a year after the network
equipment maker issued a weak outlook.
With Groupon Inc set to report its first results as
a public company, the market will be keen to see if the largest
daily deal website makes its first quarterly profit. Groupon is
expected to report earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of
$475 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oil field services company Halliburton Co plans to
stop issuing BlackBerry smartphones to employees and switch to
the Apple iPhone, marking another setback for Research In Motion
Ltd .
Illumina Inc rejected a $5.7 billion hostile
takeover bid from Roche Holding AG on Tuesday, calling
it inadequate.
Asian shares hit their highest level in more than five
months as investors kept hopes alive for an agreement on details
of a new Greek bailout package.