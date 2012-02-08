* Investors cautiously optimistic about Greek deal
* Disney falls after quarterly results
* Futures up: Dow 21 pts, S&P 1.4 pts, Nasdaq 4.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. stock index futures
edged higher on Wednesday as leaders in Greece again
attempted to reach a deal on reforms in exchange for a new
bailout.
The recent delays stirred European Union officials to warn
Greece that the euro zone could continue without the fiscally
troubled nation, which needs a rescue package to avoid an unruly
default.
"The anticipation is that they are going to work out the
Greek problem one way or the other here. Then we are probably
going to have to face Portugal down the road, and we will
probably have to face Greece again down the road, depending on
how they deal with it," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment
strategist at Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"The issue is, are you going to have a Lehman-type financial
crisis, and the market's take on that so far is probably not."
In Europe, shares hit a new six-month high with cyclical
stocks extending a strong run as investors became more confident
that economic growth would boost company earnings and overshadow
Greece concerns. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent.
S&P 500 futures rose 1.4 points and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained
21 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 4.75 points.
Walt Disney Co's quarterly revenue fell short of
expectations after a poor showing from the movies unit, but it
said late Tuesday profit grew faster than expected as its TV
networks and theme parks held strong despite the weak economy.
Shares fell 1.4 percent to $40.40 in premarket trade.
Time Warner Inc gained 2.3 percent to $38.99 after
reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by its
cable networks and the last installment of its Harry Potter
movie franchise.
Sprint Nextel Corp shares was up 0.4 percent to
$2.46 premarket, losing early gains, after posting its
fourth-quarter results.
Visa Inc, due later Wednesday, is expected to come in
with a profit of $1.45 per share, up from $1.23 a year ago,
helped by a rise in consumer spending in the holiday season.
Other companies due to report include Cisco Systems Inc
and News Corp.
Cisco is expected to post a stable quarter, lifted by
improving U.S. enterprise demand a year after the network
equipment maker issued a weak outlook.
Investors will also eye Groupon Inc, coming with
its first results as a public company, to see if the largest
daily deal website makes its first quarterly profit. Groupon is
expected to report earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of
$475 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning,
of the 301 companies in the S&P 500 posting results, 60 percent
topped expectations, tracking below recent quarters at this
point of the reporting season.
Asian shares hit their highest level in more than five
months as investors kept hopes alive for an agreement on details
of a new Greek bailout package.