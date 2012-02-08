* Investors cautiously optimistic about Greek deal
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. stocks were set
for a slightly higher open on Wednesday on
optimism that the latest attempt by Greece to reach a deal on
reforms in exchange for a new bailout would be successful.
The recent delays stirred European Union officials to warn
Greece that the euro zone could continue without the fiscally
troubled nation, which needs a rescue package to avoid an unruly
default.
"They are pretty close on the debt talks, and it looks
like the prime minister is getting the various members of his
coalition in line (so) that they may actually get this done,"
said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook
Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"These folks have been at it for a very long time. They
have been fighting with this issue for about eighteen months, so
they really do see this as, 'We have to get it right this
time.'"
In Europe, shares hit a new six-month high with cyclical
stocks extending a strong run as investors became more confident
that economic growth would boost company earnings and overshadow
Greece concerns. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent.
Yields on Spanish and Italian government bonds fell on
the belief a Greek deal could be consummated.
S&P 500 futures were flat and slightly above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 21
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 2.25 points.
Walt Disney Co's quarterly revenue fell short of
expectations after a poor showing from the movies unit, but it
said late Tuesday profit grew faster than expected as its TV
networks and theme parks held strong despite the weak economy.
Shares fell 0.6 percent to $40.75 in premarket trade.
Time Warner Inc gained 2.9 percent to $39.20 after
reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by its
cable networks and the last installment of its Harry Potter
movie franchise.
Ingersoll-Rand Plc rose 0.7 percent to $37.83
premarket after quarterly results topped expectations, although
sales fell.
McDonald's Corp added 0.4 percent to $101.34
after January sales rose more than expected at its established
restaurants across the globe.
Visa Inc, due later Wednesday, is expected to come in
with a profit of $1.45 per share, up from $1.23 a year ago,
helped by a rise in consumer spending in the holiday season.
Other companies due to report include Cisco Systems Inc
and News Corp.
Cisco is expected to post a stable quarter, lifted by
improving U.S. enterprise demand a year after the network
equipment maker issued a weak outlook.
Investors will also eye Groupon Inc, coming with
its first results as a public company, to see if the largest
daily deal website makes its first quarterly profit. Groupon is
expected to report earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of
$475 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning,
of the 301 companies in the S&P 500 posting results, 60 percent
topped expectations, tracking below recent quarters at this
point of the reporting season.
Rambus Inc jumped 9.3 percent to $8.25
premarket after the company reached a patent license agreement
with Nvidia Corp and the companies settled all
outstanding claims. Nvidia shares rose 0.4 percent to $15.81.